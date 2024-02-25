Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Manchester City

After securing a historic treble in the 2022/23 season and establishing their dominance in European football, it comes as no surprise that Manchester City is overpowered in EA FC 24. The players on this roster possess very impressive overall ratings and stats, making them a threat to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

The reigning Premier League champions have arguably the most formidable lineup in the entire game, but even then, they will need the right custom tactics and instructions to bring the best out of their squad in EA FC 24. Luckily, Manchester City has plenty of options in all areas of the pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which is the best formation for Manchester City in EA FC 24?

With their strong midfield presence and strong attacking lineup on the wings, the 433(4) formation is most suitable for Manchester City in EA FC 24. Also known as the 433 Attack, this is one of the most overpowered formations in the game alongside the 4321 and 442 lineups.

Star forward Erling Haaland will play as the lone striker, with Phil Foden as the left winger and Jack Grealish on the right. Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri will play as the two central midfielders, providing the perfect combination of offense and defense in the middle, while Bernardo Silva will play as the central attacking midfielder.

In defense, John Stones and Ruben Dias will play as the two centre-backs. While they lack the pace to be overpowered in EA FC 24's current meta, their defensive stats will make them highly effective. Josko Gvardiol will play as the left back, with Ultimate Team fan-favorite Kyle Walker as the right back.

What are the best instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

With trivela shots being nerfed in the latest patch, the best way to score goals is to play down the wings and pass or cross the ball to the striker. Erling Haaland is the perfect candidate for this role, as the Manchester City striker is tall, fast, and has excellent finishing stats. Haaland should be instructed to stay central and to get in behind.

Meanwhile, both wingers should be instructed to come back on defense and to cut inside. This will provide the team with the width to create plays on the flanks. Both central midfielders should be instructed to stay back while attacking and to cover centre, while the CAM should be told to get into the box for crosses.

The fullbacks should also be told to stay back while attacking. After the departure of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich last year, Manchester City lacks a proper attacking full-back, with neither Gvardiol nor Kyle Walker being the best dribblers or passers. Keeping them in defensive settings will allow gamers to dominate opposition attackers in EA FC 24.