5 best Clash of Clans Town Hall 11 defensive bases

Once you reach Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans, you will notice that there's a big jump in wait times for new upgrades. This means that if you plan to max out your base and its defenses, you will be staying in Town Hall 11 for a while. Besides wait times, the resources needed for upgrades also increase significantly. You need a great defensive base to protect resources from getting looted by enemies.

This article lists the best Town Hall 11 defensive bases in Clash of Clans.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Clash of Clans Town Hall 11 defensive bases?

1) Anti-Everything & Loot Saver Town Hall 11 defensive base

Anti-Everything & Loot Saver base (Image via Supercell)

Click to copy this base layout: Anti-Everything & Loot Saver base

This base is designed to protect valuable resources, such as Elixir and Dark Elixir, in Clash of Clans. The defenses are concentrated around the center and the lower half of the map, where most of the Elixir and Dark Elixir are stored.

This base also has fewer walls, fooling enemies into believing they can make a quick entry from the bottom area and get loot. However, this area is laden with traps. The defenses are also strategically placed to protect against all types of attacks.

2) Anti 2-Star Hybrid Town Hall 11 defensive base

Anti-2 Star Hybrid base (Image via Supercell)

Click to copy this base layout: Anti-2 Star Hybrid base

This base is designed to minimize enemies' two-star victories at your base. It has double walls around the Town Hall. This forces troops to attack other obstacles around the base instead of going for the Town Hall.

Multiple air defenses are strategically placed around the base to protect the Town Hall from air attacks.

3) Anti-Air/Electro Town Hall 11 defensive base

Anti-Air/Electro base (Image via Supercell)

Click to copy this base layout: Anti-Air/Electro base

If you get hit by aerial attacks constantly, there's a good chance your defense base has poor protection against air raids, especially from Electro drones. If that's the case, you will benefit from a switch to this base.

This base has everything, from air defense towers to traps, to thwart air attacks. Even the air sweepers face toward locations where attacks are most expected. The Gold, Elixir, and even the Town Hall are sacrificed to prevent raiders from getting to the Dark Elixir Storage at the center.

4) Anti 3-Star Hybrid Town Hall 11 defensive base

Anti-3 Star Hybrid base (Image via Supercell)

Click to copy this base layout: Anti-3 Star Hybrid base

The kind of attacks you get depends on the amount of resources you have on your base. If you have a lot of resources, expect stronger attacks, and vice versa. If the enemy has strong troops, chances are they will win, and having anti-two-star defenses will actually make it easier for them to achieve three stars.

Instead of saving the Town Hall, you should worry about preventing three-star attacks. This defense base is specifically designed to minimize such attacks by sacrificing the Town Hall and the resource storage tanks.

The Dark Elixir storage tank is strategically exposed at the bottom area to lure enemies into attacking from that direction. If they fall for the trap, they will lose and fail to achieve a successful three-star attack.

5) Anti 2-Star, Anti-Air & Loot Saver Town Hall 11 defensive base

Anti-2 Star, Anti-Air & Loot Saver base (Image via Supercell)

Click to copy this base layout: Anti-2 Star, Anti-Air & Loot Saver base

This is another anti-two-star defense base that is designed to protect the Town Hall, Dark Elixir storage, and other resources. The Town Hall and the Dark Elixir storage tank are placed in the center, surrounded by cannons, air defenses, artillery, Valkyrie Queen, traps, and more.

Other resources like Gold and Elixir storage tanks are placed on opposite poles of the base to prevent enemies from raiding them all.

This concludes our list of the best defense bases for Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans. Some are designed to prevent enemies from achieving two-star victories, while others are built to defend against air attacks. Copy a base design to your game that best suits your needs.

