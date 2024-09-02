Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap: Event calendar and Clash Games schedule

The Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap highlights the list of upcoming events and challenges. Each of these events has a limited duration and will provide different types of rewards. Moreover, they are crucial for unlocking new Hero Equipment or upgrading the existing ones. Upon completion, players will gain enough in-game resources to enhance their Town Hall, troops, and other defensive buildings.

This article highlights all the details of the Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap.

All event and challenge details of the Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap

Clan War League

Crystal League II leaderboard (Image via Supercell)

The Clan War League for September 2024 is currently live, allowing players to compete globally and improve their clan's rank in the league. Higher ranks in the Clan War League provide more rewards. For instance, those competing in the Crystal League will receive up to 600,000 extra Gold and Elixir.

The details of this event are given below:

Starting date: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 Conclusion date: September 11, 2024

Challenge #1 and #2 in Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap

Event tab (Image via Supercell)

Supercell organizes two raid challenges every month to offer rewards, including 500,000 Gold, 25 Gems, and a Training Potion. To achieve them, players have to demolish the given Clash of Clans base with the provided army composition. The first challenge for this month, titled Just Roll With It, is currently live and features Balloons, Baby Dragons, and other troops

Here's the required schedule:

Challenge #1 duration: September 1-9, 2024

September 1-9, 2024 Challenge #2 duration: September 10-25, 2024

Mystery event

M.E.C.H.A. in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The event that provides medals for purchases in the Trader shop is based on different troops every month. Sometimes, the developers reduce the training time of existing Super Troops, while at other times they release new limited-time event-based units like M.E.C.H.A. and Broom Witch.

Players will get this event's details on the day of its release. The schedule is given below:

Starting date: September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024 Conclusion date: September 30, 2024

Mini Spotlight event

Super Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The miniature version of the troop-based event is being held for the first time this month. Only players who possess Town Hall 10 or above can participate in it, making it inaccessible for beginners.

Its schedule is given below:

Starting date: September 14, 2024

September 14, 2024 Conclusion date: September 19, 2024

Clan Games in the Clash of Clans September 2024 roadmap

Reward (Image via Supercell)

This weekly clan-based contest is organized every month to challenge global players to compete against each other through clans. It provides seven tiers of rewards, which are accessible only after collecting the required Clan Games points.

Here's the required schedule:

Starting date: September 22, 2024

September 22, 2024 Conclusion date: September 28, 2024

