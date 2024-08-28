Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment for Archer Queen after September 2024 update

In the upcoming September 2024 update, several balance changes will be introduced, particularly affecting the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment. However, when it comes to the Archer Queen, the adjustments have been minimal. The only changes worth noting are a buff to the Archer Puppet and a nerf to the Frozen Arrow.

This shift leads to the question: what is now the best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination for the Barbarian King? This article offers a detailed answer with specific reasoning.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Key changes impacting the Archer Queen

Frozen Arrow (Image via Supercell)

Archer Puppet buff: The Archer Puppet received a buff, enhancing the invisibility duration of the mini-Archers it spawns. However, this change is generally considered insignificant, especially at higher levels. The invisibility duration doesn't drastically improve the effectiveness of the mini-Archers, making this buff less impactful in high-tier gameplay.

Frozen Arrow nerf: The Frozen Arrow has been slightly nerfed, reducing the slowdown effect by approximately 10%. The change is subtle enough that many players might not even notice the difference during battles. The Frozen Arrow remains a strong piece of equipment for the Archer Queen, even with this minor reduction in its effectiveness.

Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for the Archer Queen

1) Invisibility Vial and Magic Mirror

Invisibility Vial in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This combination continues to hold the top spot. The Invisibility Vial offers crucial protection, allowing the Archer Queen to dodge incoming damage, while the Magic Mirror amplifies her damage output by reflecting a portion of it back at her attackers. Despite a current bug with the Magic Mirror, where it doesn’t return the intended hit points, this combo remains highly effective.

2) Healer Puppet and Frozen Arrow

Healer Puppet in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This Clash of Clans Hero Equipment setup is another strong option, offering a balance between offense and support. The Healer Puppet helps sustain the Archer Queen, while the Frozen Arrow slows down enemies. Despite the Frozen Arrow’s slight nerf, it still provides solid crowd control needed to eliminate enemy threats.

3) Healer Puppet and Magic Mirror

Magic Mirror in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

For those seeking a safer approach, this Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination provides reliable healing and damage output. This setup is especially useful for players who want to maintain the Archer Queen’s health while still dealing substantial damage.

