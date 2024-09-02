How to three-star Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans

Developer Supercell released a new Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans, along with a fresh season themed around the tabletop RPG. The latest season also brings various fresh collectibles, such as Hero skins and decor, for the Home Village. Furthermore, it features a packed September calendar, including Clan War Leagues, two challenges, and a mini-medal event.

The Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans tasks players with conquering a base. Up completion, it yields 400 exp, 25 Gems, and a Resource Potion, which is used to boost the upgrade time of any troop or spell in the Laboratory Building.

It's worth mentioning that the live challenge is comparatively easier than the past challenges since it features a low-level Town Hall and troops with which so many players are familiar. Let's see how you can three-star the Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans.

Things to know before completing the Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans

The base for the Just Roll With It challenge (Image via Supercell)

Here is the army composition provided in the Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans:

Level 6 Archer x1

Level 6 Giants x2

Level 5 Wallbreakers x8

Level 6 Balloons x3

Level 2 Baby Dragon x1

Level 5 Minion x69

Level 2 Lavaloon x1

Level 30 Barbarian King

Level 30 Archer Queen

Spells: Rage x3, Freeze x4

The available loot in the base is 500,000 Gold and Elixir and 5,000 Dark Elixir.

Attack strategy to three-star the Just Roll With It challenge in Clash of Clans

Rewards for completing the Just Roll With It challenge (Image via Supercell)

The most important thing to remember while raiding this base is it's filled with hidden defenses, such as Seeking Mines and Tornadoe traps, so make sure to deal with them first and then take down the village's buildings.

At first, deploy a Minion at the bottom section of the base, just above the Builder Statue, and another at the top of the Barbarian King's statue. Deploy a Wallbreaker near the Clan Castle to lure out the Clan Castle troop, Dragon.

Use your remaining Wallbreakers around the walls encircling the Warden statue to root out all the Tornado traps there. Then, drop a Rage Spell between these two layers of walls and use the same spell just below the Warden's statue.

After this, release a Lavaloon inside the Rage Spell's aura, followed by Baby Dragon and all Balloons. Back these troops up by dropping Freeze Spells on the defenses accordingly.

Wait for your troops to destroy every building at the topmost section and then deploy your Clan Castle troop near the Town Hall, and then the Archer Queen. Use her ability. Thereafter, use two Giants in the region just right to the TH, followed by the Barbarian King.

Spread your Minions across the base and see how your army wreaks havoc in the village.

