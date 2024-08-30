How to quickly rank up the Clash of Clans Leagues

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Aug 30, 2024 13:59 GMT
League tier in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
Along with leveling up Town Halls, players can rank up the Clash of Clans Leagues to progress in-game. While the former is done by spending Golds on TH upgrades, the latter requires you to collect Trophies by performing multiplayer raids. However, you must save your collected Trophies from enemies since you will lose some if they raid your village and claim at least one star.

Do note that climbing up the Clash of Clans Leagues pits you against more advanced players, who boast high-level defenses in their bases and can perform stronger raids. Therefore, while you collect more Trophies and rank up the League tiers, you should also work on your defensive and attacking skills.

This article further discusses how you can easily rank up the Clash of Clans Leagues.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

Rank up the Clash of Clans Leagues

Champion tier league (Image via Supercell)
Champion tier league (Image via Supercell)

Here are the best ways to rank up the Clash of Clans Leagues:

1) Create a powerful base

To quickly climb the Clash of Clans League tiers, you should create a strong base capable of withstanding harsh enemy attacks and saving your Trophies. A key to creating such a base is maxing out all walls since these defenses keep enemy troops from invading the village as long as possible.

Another tip while creating a base is placing all buildings a little away from each other. This makes it difficult for troops like Electro Dragons to attack multiple buildings in one blow. However, make sure to avoid leaving any space inside your base since this gives away a deployment area inside the village.

2) Schedule your attacks

Supercell provides Shields and Village Guards that keep your village safe from enemy raids for a certain period. This duration depends on the amount of destruction your base faces. Furthermore, performing multiplayer raids during this period reduces the Shield or Guard's duration.

So, consider performing attacks only when these shields are down.

3) Perform revenge attacks

Climbing up the tiers entails many perks (Image via Supercell)
Climbing up the tiers entails many perks (Image via Supercell)

Performing raids in the enemy villages that previously attacked your base yields a great number of Trophies. Successfully three-starring such attacks can yield over 30 to 40 Trophies, which is way above what you can earn from a raid in simple multiplayer attacks.

