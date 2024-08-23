Clash of Clans Invisibility Spell: Specialities and best ways to use

The Clash of Clans Invisibility spell is among the countless items that Supercell features to aid players in their multiplayer raids, including COC troops, Siege Machines, and Heroes. Spells are magic items that can help you conquer an enemy base by providing special abilities. These include granting your army extra hitpoints, damage per second (DPS), and the ability to jump over walls.
The Invisibility spell makes your army invisible for a certain period, saving them from incoming attacks. Such advantages often translate into three-star during multiplayer raids. Therefore, you should choose spells that suit your attacking strategy, which is discovered after spending adequate time experimenting with different items.
This article further discusses everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Invisibility spell and how to use it efficiently.
Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Invisibility spell
The following is the Clash of Clans Invisibility spell's stats belonging to level 1:
- Spell duration: 3.75 seconds
- Effect type: Area Splash
- Targets: Ground and Air
- Housing space: 1
- Brewing time: 2 minutes and 6 seconds
Except for walls and Siege Machines, dropping the Clash of Clans Invisibility spell on troops, defenses, and buildings turns them invisible for a certain period. Consequently, these invisible troops aren't detected by any defenses, and vice versa.
Best way to use the Clash of Clans Invisibility spell
One of the biggest challenges while attacking an enemy village is how your army scatters apart instead of charging directly to the base's core. This issue is resolved by proper funneling in Clash of Clans.
Funneling involves deploying two powerful troops or Heroes on opposite ends of the base while releasing your army in the middle. This prompts them to head directly to the enemy base's core. However, even after this, your troops may still scatter after breaking into the village, targeting different buildings. making it difficult to use spells more efficiently.
To counter this, drop the Invisibility spell on buildings that distract your army and save them from scattering apart. However, avoid dropping it on the enemy's Heroes, which will make your troops incapable of detecting and attacking them.
Along with the Invisibility spell, you can use the Overgrowth spell to keep your army from getting disassembled inside the base.
