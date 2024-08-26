Clash of Clans Gems guide: Best ways to earn and spend

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Aug 26, 2024 15:18 GMT
Gem Box in the Home Village (Image via Supercell)
Clash of Clans' Gems are among the many in-game currencies that the developer, Supercell, has added alongside Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Builder Base currencies, Capital Gold, Raid Medals, and League Medals. What differentiates Gems from these currencies is their extreme rarity and how they serve as a medium to purchase almost every in-game commodity, regardless of whether it's a low-end or exclusive item.

This article further discusses how you can collect Gems in Clash of Clans and utilize them efficiently.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

Earn more Clash of Clans' Gems

The following are some best ways to earn Gems in Clash of Clans:

1) By removing obstacles

One of the best ways to collect Clash of Clans' Gems is by removing obstacles from your Home Village, Builder Base, and O.T.T.O's Hut. These include bushes, trees, stones, logs, roots, and tree stumps. Removing them costs a certain amount of in-game currencies, such as Gold and Elixir, and yields a few Gems.

2) By progressing in the seasonal or in-game event's reward track

Progressing in the game's seasonal or event's reward track is an excellent way to get Gems. All it requires is the completion of some tasks.

3) Three-staring seasonal or event's challenges

Supercell often challenges players to conquer a base in every fresh event and season. Three-staring them yields a lot of exclusive items, including Research Potion, XP, and Gems.

4) Completing Home Village, Builder Base, and Clan Capital achievements

Completing Home Village, Builder Base, and Clan Capital achievements is the best way to acquire the Gems since some of these tasks yield a whopping 1000 Gems upon completion.

How to spend Clash of Clans' Gems

Although spending Gems in Clash of Clans is a matter of personal choice, you should use them mindfully and avoid squandering them on items like event souvenirs and decor.

Gems are used to enhance your gameplay as well as add cosmetics to your inventory. However, the best way to use Clash of Clans' Gems is by purchasing Hero Equipment or magic items from the Trader Shop that enhance your attacking and defensive abilities. You can also consider purchasing Hero Books with Gems since these magic items instantly upgrade your Heroes.

If you have enough of these items, you can go for Hero skins, such as League King, Queen, Warden, or Champion skins.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
