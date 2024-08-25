Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment: Specialities and best ways to use 

The Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment was among the first Hero Equipment released in the December 2023 update. These equipments grant Heroes special abilities involving passive and active skills that give players an edge on the battlefield and help them achieve victory. Earlier, Clash of Clans Heroes used to have default abilities that couldn't be changed. Thanks to these Hero gears, players can choose the appropriate hero abilities that suit their attacking strategy.

The Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment allows the Archer Queen to summon a horde of Archers to aid her in taking down her targets. It's worth mentioning that this ability used to be the queen's default skill before the Hero Equipment release.

This article further discusses the specialties of the Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment and how you can use it to the best of your abilities.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment

The Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment grants an active ability to the Archer Queen, letting her spawn a certain number of Archers that attack her targets. However, these units are prone to splash damage; therefore, defenses like Eagle Artillery, Mortars, and Scattershots can take them down easily. So, consider destroying these defenses before you use the queen's ability.

Below is the Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment stats upgraded to Level 8:

Units summoned: 15

15 Health recovery: 265

265 Damage per second (DPS) increase: 80

Upgrading the Archer Puppet requires a certain amount of Shiny Ores and Glowy Ores at the Blacksmith building located in the Home Village. You can acquire these ores by obtaining a Star Bonus or participating in Clan Wars.

How to utilize the Clash of Clans Archer Puppet Equipment

Equipment that spawns numerous units, such as Archer Puppet and Barbarian Puppet, is an excellent counter to defenses like Inferno Towers. This is because these defenses are among the most formidable buildings in an enemy base that can quickly take down prime troops of your army composition.

Inferno Towers, specifically those set to target a single troop, make it arduous to three-star an enemy base; hence, taking them down or distracting them from attacking your prime troops, such as Heroes, should be your priority. This is where the Archer Puppet kicks in.

Since the Archer Puppet spawns numerous Archers, it can help you distract Inferno Towers from attacking your prime troop. All you need to do to accomplish this is use the queen's ability once you near these defenses. However, make sure to take down the Eagle Artillery and the nearby Mortars and Scattershots before using the ability.

