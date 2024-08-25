What are the best ways to use the Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment

The recently released Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment is available at the Trader Shop in the ongoing Anime Clash event. To acquire it, you must purchase using Magic Medals, which you can collect by progressing in the Anime Clash event's reward track. This is done by collecting Magical Crystals from multiplayer enemy raids.

For those unaware, Hero Equipment grants special abilities to Heroes. Earlier, these characters used to have default abilities that could not be changed, but these specialized gear pieces allow players to choose the appropriate hero skills that best suit their attacking strategy.

This article discusses a few tips and tricks for those looking forward to obtaining the Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment and figuring out how to utilize it more efficiently.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

How to utilize the Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment

The in-game description of the Magic Mirror equipment (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment creates a clone of the Archer Queen with its own stats. While this clone aids the queen in taking down her targets, it does not last for the entire raid and will expire after a certain period.

Below are the stats of the Magic Mirror Equipment upgraded to level 8:

Clones: 1

1 Invisibility duration: 1 second

1 second Clone duration: 20 seconds

20 seconds Clone DPS: 276

276 Clone health: 1166

1166 Health recovery: 372

372 Hitpoint increase: 272

Here are a few tips and tricks to use the Clash of Clans Magic Mirror Equipment:

1) Pair your queen with the Healer Puppet when using the Magic Mirror

Choose your hero equipment wisely (Image via Supercell)

If you have recently unlocked the Magic Mirror equipment, consider maxing it out before you use it on the battlefield. Upgrading the gear to its highest level will allow it to spawn two clones of the queen.

It is also recommended to pair it with the Healer Puppet Equipment that will heal all three queens. Additionally, you can use the Druid troop with your Archer Queen, as it is quite effective at healing your army.

2) Keep a tank near your queen before using the Magic Mirror

Considering the Magic Mirror equipment turns your queen invisible, you can deploy a tank near her before using the ability. This will direct incoming attacks to the tank troop and save the Hero from receiving damage. Moreover, by following the tank into the raid, you can constantly heal the procession and make the most of this equipment on the battlefield.

