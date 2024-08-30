Ores in Clash of Clans: Details and how to use effectively

Supercell introduced Ores in Clash of Clans, which are used to upgrade Hero Equipment. For those unaware, Hero Equipment grants heroes special abilities, giving players an edge on the battlefield and helping them three-star an enemy base. Based on rarity, Ores are divided into three categories: Shiny, Glowy, and Starry.

This article discusses how you can earn Ores in Clash of Clans and the best ways to utilize them.

Here's how you can collect Ores in Clash of Clans

Buy Ores from the Trader Shop (Image via Supercell)

Here are a few ways to collect Ores in Clash of Clans:

1) Participate in Clan Wars as much as possible

Participating and contributing to the war against an enemy clan yields a generous amount of Ores. Also, you can join League Wars or Clan Wars to grab Ores as well as League Medals in Clash of Clans.

Besides these, you can participate in Raid Weekends in the Clan Capital, as these wars reward players with Raid Medals, which can be used to purchase Ores from the Trader Shop.

2) Star Bonus

Completing the Star Bonus track also yields Ores. So, perform as many multiplayer raids as possible and try to wipe out enemies' bases entirely to grab Ores as quickly as possible.

It's worth mentioning that those with high tiers receive more Ores from Star Bonus; hence, climbing up tiers in Clash of Clans is highly beneficial.

3) Seasonal and event reward track

Seasonal and event reward track offers many precious Ores. To cover these tracks, complete a few tasks or loot event-limited currencies from enemies' bases.

Never miss a chance to complete these reward tracks if you wish to collect as many Ores in Clash of Clans as possible.

Best ways to spend Ores in Clash of Clans

Upgrade Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

Ores are used solely to upgrade Hero Equipment from the Blacksmith building at the Home Village. Although their utilization might sound simple, many players make a mistake by squandering them over upgrading Hero Equipment they never use.

Upgrade only those Hero Equipment that work well in your attack strategy. Additionally, prioritize using Ores on that Hero Equipment that plays a pivotal role in your attacking strategy and try to max these gears out before upgrading other Equipment that doesn't play a significant role in the same.

If you have recently purchased new equipment, use it only when you've upgraded it to the level where it significantly contributes to your multiplayer raids. Meanwhile, use other high-level gears.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

