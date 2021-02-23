5 best COD Mobile gun skins of all time

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform in recent times.

This is a battle royale game. A player needs to eliminate all the enemies and survive till the end to claim the victory.

Since the start of the micro-transaction era, games like Fortnite and COD implemented Battle Passes and Item Shops. At present, many other games are bringing up these things.

To make COD Mobile more interesting, the developers frequently introduce different types of gun skins. There are a ton of weapon skins in COD Mobile. Some are rarer than others.

Best COD Mobile gun skins till date:

#1 Type 25 - Geometry

Type 25 - Geometry [Image via CODm.gg]

This skin was available to all players. The players could earn this skin by reaching tier 50 through the Season 3 premium Battle Pass. It is not easy to reach tier 50 of the Battle Pass in COD Mobile. One needs to grind daily for hours to achieve the feat.

#2 Cordite- Zero-G

Advertisement

Cordite- Zero-G [Image via Reddit]

It was one of the first space-themed weapons in COD Mobile. It also had a kill death animation where players were sent to the void when killed. Zero-G was a reactive skin. For every kill it changed its form. It had a music of it's own as well.

#3 ASM10 - Plasma

ASM-10 Plasma [ Image via Facebook] QQ9- Melting Point [Image via CODm.gg]

This is another of the rarest weapon skin in COD Mobile. It was a purchase-only weapon skin during last year's Black Friday holiday. It was only in the Item Shop for a brief period & was a limited-time offer.

#4 QQ9- Melting Point

Advertisement

This weapon skin was released only in Season 7. It was a reactive skin that melted opponents into a hot slush when fired. It was another of the rarest weapon skin in the game.

#5 GKS - Tactical Unicorn

GKS - Tactical Unicorn [Image via CODm.gg]

A unique-looking weapon skin in COD Mobile. It is a skin with a shape of a unicorn. It was a Lucky Draw weapon. The skin was available in April last year.

Players can watch this video to learn about few more exciting weapon skins in COD Mobile:

There are so many other rarest weapon skins in the game as well. But these five are the most popular one among all of them.

Also Read: 5 best ways to win matches in COD Mobile Frontline mode in 2021