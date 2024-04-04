5 best Commanders in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction is coming soon, and with it comes a wealth of potential Commanders. Like any good Magic: The Gathering player, that means I’ve been sitting down and trying to determine which ones could be the most overpowered, or at the very least, the most annoying to play against. The cards I’ve picked today fit a few interesting archetypes, and I think they’re going to be incredible.

As with all MTG lists, these Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commanders are entirely my thoughts. Your favorites will almost certainly vary, depending on how you approach the card game and that’s perfectly fine. I wanted to cover a nice, wide assortment of deck types. Let’s dive into some card game discussion!

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective in nature.

Which Commanders are the best in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

1) Kellan, the Kid

Kellan, the Kid in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

When it comes to Commanders, whether MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction or other expansions, I’m a big fan of casting spells without spending mana. I mean, who isn’t? Kellan, the Kid really does a lot to make that possible. Whenever you cast a spell anywhere other than from your hand, you can cast a spell from your hand without paying for it.

If you’re going to be using the new Plot mechanic, this is perfect. You cast those spells from out of your Exile stack, with a lesser or equal Mana Value. If you choose not to do that (or can’t), you can instead just put a land card from your hand into play. It serves two masters: casting things for free or offering unrivaled mana ramp. I’m very excited to see this as one of the popular Commanders in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

2) Rakdos, the Muscle

Rakdos, the Muscle in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Perhaps you prefer to run sacrifice decks - and in the Rakdos colors, who doesn’t? Rakdos, the Muscle is perfect for that and is easily one of the best Commanders in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction. When you sacrifice creatures, you can exile cards from the top of a player’s library - it doesn’t have to be yours!

You can then, until your next end step, play those cards, and use mana of any type to cast spells. If you’re worried about having a sacrifice engine, you can sacrifice creatures to him to make him indestructible, though it does tap him, and can only be done once a turn. Do you like playing your opponent's cards, and exiling them? Consider Rakdos.

3) Obeka, Splitter of Seconds

Obeka, Splitter of Seconds in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

When I first saw Obeka, Splitter of Seconds, it didn’t hit me how interesting of a card it could be. Multiple upkeeps? Sounds silly. Then I really gave it some more thought. When she deals combat damage to a player, you gain that many additional upkeep steps. Run this with cards like As Foretold, and you can start paying 0 mana for the biggest cards in your deck.

At first, I only thought this was a ridiculous card, but now I'm convinced that is true. You could also stack some shrines in a deck, and get multiple triggers of those, and I love that idea. Not all Shrines require you to hit your end step. This is such an obnoxious, chaotic card, and it’s one of the best Commanders in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

4) Kambal, Profiteering Mayor

Kambal, Profiteering Mayor in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Token decks are incredibly popular in MTG, and one of the best Commanders in Outlaws of Thunder Junction puts a stop to that in the most interesting way. Whether treasure tokens or creature tokens, Kambal, Profiteering Mayor creates a tapped copy of each one your opponents make. However, it only triggers once per turn, so it can’t infinitely destroy players.

That said, whenever you gain one or more tokens, each opponent loses 1 life, and you gain 1 life. For that, it doesn’t matter how you get these tokens. Run this in a Black/White token generating deck and you’ll certainly win matches in no time.

5) Roxanne, Starfall Savant

Roxanne, Starfall Savant in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Roxanne, Starfall Savant has the potential to become infuriating very quickly. Especially if you put her in a deck that will buff her and keep her safe. Whenever this creature enters play or attacks, you create a tapped colorless artifact token named Meteorite. It deals 2 damage to any target when it comes into play and can be tapped for 1 mana of any color.

While that’s all well and good, anytime you tap an artifact token for mana, you can add another mana of any type that token produced. It’s a mana ramp hellscape. You just need a few of those Meteorites or any other token that produces mana, and you can swiftly start pumping out Dragons, Hydras, or whatever else you prefer. She’s going to be one of the best Commanders in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction, that’s for certain.

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases on April 19, 2024. It features a wealth of familiar faces, including a new, powerful version of Jace.