5 best CS: GO pros who play with a left-handed player model

Counterstrike Global Offensive (CS: GO) is one of the most played first-person shooter titles in the world. The Global Offensive iteration has brilliantly held the legacy of the game and continues to do so. CS: GO has a flourishing competitive scene with top-level players competing against each other at major tournaments.

Some professional players feed on the pressure to produce some breathtaking performances. While every player is talented and skilful, they have unique ways of playing the game.

One way of playing the game is by using a left-handed player model. The default setting in CS: GO is a right-handed player model, where the in-game character holds the weapons in his right hand.

Although a few players keep changing between their view models, these are the five best professional players who have used the left-handed player model in the past.

Five CS:GO professionals who play with a left-handed player model

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Håvard “rain” Nygaard, image via liquipedia

Håvard "rain" Nygaard is a Norwegian professional Counterstrike Global Offensive player who plays for FaZe Clan. Although rain plays with a right-handed model the most, he is seen changing the perspective often.

Rain has played at several major tournaments, and is regarded as one of the best players of CS: GO.

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga

Fernando "fer" Alvarenga, image via liquipedia

Fernando "fer" Alvarenga is a Brazilian professional CS: GO player who plays for MIBR. He usually plays as an entry fragger and rifler for the team. The Brazilian star usually plays with both view models, alternating between right and left perspectives depending on comfort.

Fer has achieved a lot in his career and has played with some of the best teams in CS: GO. Although he is an entry fragger, Fer is known for his flank gameplay.

Kenny "kennyS" Schrub

Kenny "kennyS" Schrub, image via liquipedia

Kenny "kennyS" Schrub is a French CS: GO player who plays for G2 Esports. He is known for his godly AWP gameplay and aggressive sniping.

KennyS often changes the view model to suit his needs. Mostly playing on the right side, the Frenchman switches to the left model occasionally. He has played with some renowned teams like Titan eSports and Team EnVyUs.

Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo

Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo, image via liquipedia

Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo is a Brazilian professional CS: GO player who plays for MIBR. He is an Awper and considered as one of the best of all time.

FalleN has played for some exemplary teams like Luminosity Gaming and SK Gaming in the past.

Özgür “woxic” Eker

Özgür “woxic” Eker, image via liquipedia

Özgür "woxic" Eker is a Turkish professional Counterstrike Global Offensive player who plays for mousesports. He plays as an Awper and entry-fragging rifler for his team. Woxic regularly plays using the left-handed player model and also holds the mouse in his left hand.

Woxic is one of the most renowned players in the eSports industry. He has also played with popular teams like HellRaisers.