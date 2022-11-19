5 best deals to get during the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022

The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022 went live on November 17, and gamers can get amazing discounts directly from the Microsoft store. As part of this year's offering, Xbox has both older and new titles as part of the available deals. Moreover, every genre has been covered to ensure no gamer feels left out.

While there's no shortage of great deals, some are better than the rest. This is based on a game's performance and the available discount during the festive period. All five names on this list offer amazing value on Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022, and buyers should look to make the most of them.

Note: The views present in this article are subjective.

Top 5 Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022 deals that offer incredible value to any player

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a 50% discount during the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022, and there are some great reasons to acquire it now. First, buyers can save half their cash that they would have had to pay under normal circumstances. Moreover, the game has finally become what was promised by CD Projekt Red when the first trailer was released.

Much of the bugs and glitches that were there earlier have been removed. The overall experience is much smoother compared to earlier situations, and players can finally enjoy the narrative-rich content.

Moreover, CD Projekt Red has upgraded the game with next-gen features at no additional cost. Players will also be able to complete the main story just in time for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

4) Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise is arguably one of the best JRPG games released in 2022, and the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022 brings an exciting discount. Buyers can acquire the base version at just $23.99 against the listed price of $59.99. It's a fantastic game that's a must-play for fans of the JRPG genre.

Tales of Arise incorporates a fantastic story where players play as two characters. Each one has a backstory for them to explore and learn more about. Aside from the rich narrative missions, they will experience some fantastic mechanics. Fans will also be able to customize their characters in Tales of Arise, and its combat system is arguably one of the best in the entire genre.

3) Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is arguably one of the most recent releases of the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022. It is yet to complete its first month of release and already has a 40% discount on the standard edition. However, Warner Bros. has yet to feel generous, and the deal is due to the game's overall quality.

Despite having a rich potential, many things have gone wrong for Gotham Knights. While the core story is interesting, the game could be better optimized. More importantly, many mechanics need to do justice to the developers' promises. There remains a lot to be asked as far as quality is concerned.

However, it's unlikely that the game will get such a big discount soon after the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022. Like Cyberpunk 2077, there's scope for Gotham Knights to improve in the future, which will make the current deal even sweeter.

2) Far Cry 6

In many ways, Far Cry 6's inclusion is due to similar reasons to Gotham Knights. The latest title in the franchise might be better optimized than the recent superhero game, but there's plenty of room for more to be desired.

Far Cry 6 is a good game, but there are obvious areas where it falls below expectations. Many fans have argued that there's not enough innovation for Ubisoft to ask for a full price.

This is where the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022 comes in, as the standard edition can be picked for less than $20. The 67% discount turns Far Cry 6 into a bargain, and players can thus get a solid experience. Moreover, many earlier bugs and glitches have been ironed out, which will allow players to have a smoother time with the title.

1) FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the most recent addition to the franchise, and there is plenty of content for players to be excited about. This year's release comes with some major upgrades as far as the current-gen capabilities are concerned. EA Sports has enhanced the HyperMotion 2.0 technology, a vast improvement over the system introduced last year.

Aside from the improvements, new players will have more content than ever. EA Sports recently released FUT World Cup content, bringing in new events, cards, and more. On top of all these things, FIFA 23 is available at a 40% discount during the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2022.

