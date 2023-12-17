5 best EA FC 24 playstyles for beginners

Playstyles have been an impressive addition to EA FC 24, and have completely changed how this year's game is played. EA Sports has revamped the older traits to introduce a very different system from the previous mechanics. Now, the community can use cards that may not necessarily have been considered meta in the last years.

Not all playstyles are equally effective, and some can be difficult to master. Similarly, few are good for beginners as they're straightforward to execute correctly. Moreover, the following five entries allow newcomers to hide some of their weaknesses in EA FC 24.

Disclaimer: The playstyles are not ranked in any order as they play different roles.

Top 5 EA FC 24 playstyles for beginners

1) Anticipate

Defending in previous FIFA video games has never been easy, and it's no different in EA FC 24. Moreover, the amount of auto tackles and jockeys has been reduced, which makes it harder to tackle accurately. This is where Anticipate comes in, allowing the defender to increase the odds of landing a successful interception.

With this playstyle, the defender has a higher chance of keeping the ball at their feet. This has two massive benefits for beginners, who will find it easier to win the ball with a tackle. Moreover, the chances of the ball rebounding to the opponent are significantly reduced, and thus, the number of opportunites for a follow-up attack as well. In fact, one of your two center-backs should preferably have this playstyle+.

2) Quick Step

Pace has always been meta, and it's the same in EA FC 24. The process of explosive sprint may have remained the same, but the Quick Step playstyle makes things even more effective. Once triggered, a player will sprint faster with the ball, aiming to beat an opposite defender with his pace.

Mastering Quick Step is pretty easy as it's automatically triggered when a footballer with it starts to go on an explosive sprint. As long as you can sprint successfully, Quick Step will significantly help. Moreover, this can also be combined well with other playstyles like First Touch.

3) Jockey

As mentioned earlier, jockeying has been nerfed massively in EA FC 24. While defenders still jockey with the proper controls, the success rate has dropped. You will not notice this unless you're using a footballer who has the Jockey playstyle.

Any card with this playstyle will have far higher success of stopping the ball. Moreover, Jockey allows a footballer to perform the sprint jockey with far more effectiveness. It also results in a faster transition, allowing you to quickly defend and switch to a sprint with the ball.

Overall, it's a great way to enjoy more control over your defenders and how they choose to tackle.

4) Technical

This has been a godsend for midfielders and wide attackers who may not have a lot of space. The utility of the Technical playstyle comes with the introduction of the controlled sprint, a new mechanic in EA FC 24. Footballers with technical skills can make governed sprints faster without losing control of the ball.

Technical has allowed players to enjoy much more diversity regarding the attacking midfielders. While some, like Lionel Messi, may not have a lot of pace, Technical+ will enable them to dribble through the opposition's defenses quickly.

Moreover, this is a great alternative strategy for beginners who may not be aware of too many skill moves. Controlled dribble combined with Technical allows them to express themselves without performing trickier dribble moves.

5) Finesse

Finesse shots have always been a great way to score goals in FIFA games, but it now they have been elevated to a new level. This is all thanks to the Finesse playstyle in footballers like Mohamed Salah and Antoine Griezmann. Anyone with Finesse or Finesse+ will enjoy better curl and precision regarding such shots. You won't have to overthink to utilize this playstyle.

You must remember to focus on the correct angles before you perform the finesse shot. Additionally, let go of the sprint button for better control of the final move. This playstyle recently received a nerf, but it remains as effective as before.