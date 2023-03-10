eFootball 2023 is rapidly growing. Despite major criticism following the latest takeover of the game, the community is gradually warming up to it. With amazing graphics and settings like tactics and formation adjustments in the middle of the game, eFootball 2023 is slowly coming to the fore.

With the stunning collection of legendary cards becoming a part of that rapid growth, Konami will probably be happy to return to the market again.

As a fanatic of the sport and the mobile game, it feels good to have the game's legends appear in one’s team. Both reward hunters and genuine admirers of eFootball 2023 will always get the results they need.

So, fasten your seatbelts and behold the most intriguing legend cards in eFootball 2023. Here are the players this generation has surely seen playing or have regretted being unable to do so. These are the top five legends cards for eFootball 2023.

5 best legendary cards In eFootball 2023

Before jumping into the list, readers should know that there are 23 eFootball 2023 Legendary Cards in the game. Cafu and Kaka of AC Milan, Eto’o of Barcelona, Cristiano from his second stint at Man United, and the list continues.

The legendary cards of eFootball 2023 will be available in the myClub game mode. However, obtaining these cards requires a lot of purchases.

1) Lionel Messi

Legendary card Lionel Messi (Image via Twitter)

The Argentine World Cup winner is already on the list of legends. He is among the most legendary players one must have in their eFootball 2023 teams. The card goes up to the ninth level in the game. Many complain that training players is now harder, especially for beginners.

With the base card having 90 or more in abilities like ball control, dribbling, finishing, and over 80 in passing, awareness, kicking, and curling abilities, one might not have to train Messi a lot. Then again, this 93-rated base card can reach up to 101 after training too.

2) Zico

O Galinho, the little rooster from Brazil, is one of the game's legends who, unfortunately failed to win a World Cup. He is often called the White Pele, and eFootball 2023 explains why.

This 92-rated base car can reach up to 100. Being one of the classic no. 10s of the game, and a magician, this playmaker and goalscorer will take any team to new heights. The Zico card has awareness, ball control, dribbling, and possessional abilities above 80. A finish of 80 meets a kicking power of 81 on the base card for the AMF position.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo may not have liked his second stay at his top club, players will love the legendary card they got from eFootball 2023. The Portuguese finished as the top scorer for his team in his second run with the Red Devils, and this card explains that season.

Being a 91-rated base card, Ronaldo has above 80 ratings in awareness, dribbling, ball control, headers, and finishing. And with the potential to reach 99 ratings after getting trained, he will always be the goal poacher in the box.

For those who prefer to play out wide, this Cristiano Ronaldo legendary card will be the ideal striker in the box. This card will also help teams with more possessional play.

4) Iker Casillas

The legendary card for Iker Casillas is the goalkeeper we all admired growing up. The calm persona under the goalpost has always attracted attention.

Spain's World Cup-winning captain has a 91-rated legendary card in the game and can reach up to 100. 84 in jump and GK awareness, 81 in catching, 82 in reach, and 86 in reflexes for a goalkeeper are stats that teams crave. Also, this card will become a wall under the goal after training. Pair him with the right defense and forget about conceding goals again.

5) Franz Beckenbauer

Der Kaiser dominated football in the sixties and seventies. The German defender was an intelligent and graceful player. Franz Beckenbauer's legendary card has six levels, with a base card rated 91.

With the potential to reach up to 100 after training, this is also a must-have for your team. With the ability of a ball-playing defender and a 90-rated lofted passer, one can win the ball back from their opponents and instantly initiate a new attack. With 81 ball control, 90 awareness, 84 defensive awareness, and 85 passing, this card is the last piece of the puzzle for many.

With that ends the list of the top legendary cards in eFootball 2023. With as many as 23 legendary cards in the game, it is impossible to mention all the names. However, these are some of the legends that are wanted by many. Bring them in and run riot.

