"Out wide is no longer for him" - Brazil manager Tite explains PSG superstar Neymar's new role for Brazil at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Brazil manager Tite has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. will play as an attacking playmaker in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazil international became a household name by playing as a left-winger for Santos, Barcelona, and PSG. He has also been deployed as a number 10 during his time with Les Parisiens on numerous occasions in the past.

Manager Christophe Galtier has consistently played him in that role for PSG this season and the move has expectedly borne fruit. The Brazilian has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in eight games in the current campaign.

While Neymar has played as a number 10 for the Ligue 1 giants in recent seasons, he has continued to play on the left flank for his country. Tite, however, has confirmed that the former Barca superstar will play in a more central role for his country in the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Brazilian television, Tite said:

"Neymar's creative capacity is impressive. When he's at his best physical and technical level, he's sharp, he has very quick perceptions and he's able to elude tackles."

He continued:

"Neymar's role now is in that [inside] pocket just to the left, where he has greater space to construct, utilize his movement and create. Out wide is no longer for him. That was in 2014 and 2018. It's not for the current version of Neymar."

The PSG star has 74 goals and 53 assists for the Selecao in 119 games and is widely expected to be one of the first names on Tite's teamsheet in Qatar.

PSG's Neymar Jr. is yet to win a FIFA World Cup with Brazil

Neymar has won league titles in Brazil, France, and Spain and has a UEFA Champions League trophy in his cabinet. With the national team, Neymar has won the Confederations Cup and the Olympic gold medal in the 2016 edition with the U23 squad.

However, he is yet to win the FIFA World Cup despite taking part in two separate editions. Neymar entered the 2014 World Cup with a lot of hype around him.

He was expected to lead Brazil's charge to win their first World Cup since 2002, this time on home soil. However, a horrible vertebra injury put him out of action for the semi-final against Germany, which ended in an infamous 7-1 defeat for his country.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia ended in disappointing fashion as well, with Brazil losing to Belgium by a 2-1 scoreline in the quarter-finals. At 30, the Brazilian doesn't have a lot of years left in his prime.

This could be the PSG star's last chance to make a meaningful impact for his country at the World Cup. Brazil will start their group stage campaign against Serbia on November 24.

