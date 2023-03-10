Konami eFootball 2023 has been a massive success on mobile devices. The game has developed tremendously in the past few years, providing a fantastic gaming experience.

Konami has implemented four types of player cards, each with more or less balanced ratings and overall statistics. Legendary cards, features, and trending player cards are hard to acquire. However, a beginner must win the starting events to obtain these. Therefore, they must bring in some top players to build a team that can clinch games without spending too much.

There are plenty of great base cards in eFootball 2023 Mobile, and for newbies, they can be catalysts in starting matches and events. It will be easy to recommend the stars of the game. However, you will not have the funds to buy them initially. So you have to make hay while there's sunshine.

To create the perfect team and win events, players must select their preferred team playstyle and buy footballers who are simpatico to the team. Here is a list of the most affordable lists of players for those in the team-building phase.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

5 best eFootball 2023 players for beginners

There are a lot of youngsters and underrated players on the list who will deliver marvelous results and help beginners keep winning rewards in eFootball 2023. Consider the list of players for every position in the team.

1) Riqui Puig

Barcelona fans seem to have forgotten Riqui Puig. However, they can't be blamed, with Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong forming their three-prong midfield. However, if a starter needs a perfect CMF, Puig could be their team's most balanced standard card in eFootball 2023.

Filter the search with CMF positions and Spanish national players in North and Central American club teams, and search for the players of Los Angeles WBY to find the standard card of Riqui Puig available at 9000GP.

The 70-rated card can reach up to 86. Even the base card with 75 ball control, 77 tight possession, 76 dribbling, and 74 passing is quite good for a beginner's team.

2) Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is among the best standard cards for beginners in eFootball 2023 Mobile. The card for the Bayer Leverkusen defender comes with 76 jumping ability that can shoot up to 84 upon training. His physical contact is immense, meaning the defender will always engage the opponent's fox-in-the-box striker and make life harder for the crossers with his aerial abilities.

The defensive awareness of this four-rated standard playing card is also perfect for any beginner. It is available at 47000 GP and will be an excellent fit for any beginner's team.

3) Alex Meret

Whenever people ask about the best standard goalkeeper cards in eFootball 2023, everyone suggests Oblak, Maigan, Courtois, or others. However, there is a hidden gem in the list of goalkeepers.

The Italian goalkeeper plays for Napoli, and with a 77 rating, this four-star player will also be a perfect fit for a beginner's team in eFootball 2023. The base card has 73 Gk awareness, 78 reflexes, and 75 reach, and it can acquire 90 overall after proper training. This card is also available at 47000 GP in eFootball 2023 Mobile's standard player list.

4) Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is an excellent left-wing forward available at 34000 GP. This 77-rated card is a perfect aid to the problems of spreading the ball out wide. With 90 acceleration, 81 stamina, 86 ball control, 89 dribbling, and more after completing training, Trossard will become a menace on the left wing that opponents will fear.

Bring him in as a super-sub when the opponent's fullbacks are tired of the constant overlapping and trackbacks in the game's final minutes, and he will deliver. The Belgian plies his trade for Arsenal in the Premier League.

5) Eric Choupo-Moting

Bayern's replacement for the talismanic Robert Lewandowski is available at 22000GP in eFootball 2023 Mobile. With the base card being 75 rated in overalls, players may have to train him a lot to bring the best out of him. However, once trained, the 80-rated card will be a perfect deep-lying forward with 85 offensive awareness, 81 kicking power, and finishing.

Players can also use Choupo-Moting as a dummy runner while employing double forwards to confuse the defenders in their box. Overall, this could be another card every beginner must have in their teams.

This concludes the best cards beginners should consider while building their teams in the game's initial days. These players are massively underrated, easy, and affordable to get, and every eFootball 2023 player's success has often depended on these acquisitions.

