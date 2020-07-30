5 best emulator games like Free Fire in 2020

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are some of the top battle royale games that people play on their smartphones. The ever-increasing popularity of these games has led many fans to begin playing them on their PCs or laptops with the help of emulators.

In this article, we take a look at five of the best games like Free Fire that you can play on your PC or laptop using an emulator.

Top five emulator games like Free Fire

Here are the top five emulator games like Free Fire that you can enjoy in your PC/laptop:

Fortnite

Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Epic Games Store)

The Android version of Fortnite was launched earlier this year on Google Play Store and gained immediate popularity. If you want to enjoy the cartoonish characters and fun gameplay that the mobile game offers on a PC, however, you can simply use an emulator.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Courtesy: GamesRadar)

Call of Duty: Mobile is also another gem in the battle royale genre. You can use Tencent Games’ very own emulator, Tencent Gaming Buddy, to play the mobile version on your PC. You can also just play the original Call of Duty titles on your computer or laptop.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Tech Times)

No special introduction is needed for this massively famous mobile game. PUBG Mobile requires you to find the best weapons and kill your enemies until you are the last person standing. You can use Tencent Gaming Buddy to play this mobile game on your computer.

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Rules of Survival is not as famous as the other titles but it is just as good. In this multiplayer battle royale game, you will be a part of a team, called ‘Fireteam’, consisting of five members. The gameplay and the mechanics are almost the same as any other battle royale game.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

You can easily play this sandbox survival game in your laptop with the help of an emulator. You will be dropped into a battlefield with 99 others and will have to engage in an exciting fight for survival.