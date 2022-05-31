5 best emulators for PUBG Mobile Lite in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite, as the name suggests, is the lighter variant of Krafton and Tencent's popular eponymous BR shooter. The game is free-to-play and is only available on the Google Play Store in most countries except for India and China.

The low-end game features graphics stylization and in-game content like PUBG Mobile or BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). However, the quality of the graphics seems pretty mediocre, which is also one reason why the game is more focused on a user base with low-end AOS smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite: The best Android emulators to install BR game on PCs (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite is exclusively available for Android users, and one can use the Google Play Store to install it on their smartphones/tablets. However, one can also install the BR game on their PCs using an efficient Android emulator.

There are plenty of options for emulators, so readers can have a look at the top five options that they can prefer to run PUBG Mobile Lite on their PCs:

1) Nox Player

Nox Player provides efficient performance even on low-end PCs (Image via Nox Player)

Official website: https://www.bignox.com/

Nox Player is one of the most efficient Android emulators as it allows a decent gaming experience even on low-end PCs due to minimal resource requirements. Nox Player also has Macros and Multi-Instance features that make the gaming experience better.

2) LDPlayer

LDPlayer offers multiple customizable features for a better gaming experience (Image via LDPlayer)

Official website: https://www.ldplayer.net/

LDPlayers is one of the most well-known Android emulators that users can employ to install a series of APK files on their PCs. Furthermore, the emulator allows gamers to make customizations related to FPS for better graphic quality.

Users who install LDPlayer on their PCs can enjoy multi-instance, customizable controls, smart keymapping, Macro Support, and many more. Thus, PUBG Mobile Lite users can consider LDPlayer to install the game on their PCs.

3) GameLoop

GameLoop is the official Android emulator for games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile (Image via GameLoop)

Official website: https://www.gameloop.com/

The next suitable emulator for PUBG Mobile Lite is GameLoop, which provides multiple features like the previous entry on this list. It is also the official emulator for titles like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, while its library offers hundreds of games.

The efficient smart keymapping and self-developed AOW Game engine for higher performance make GameLoop an excellent option. Moreover, users can also get a fair gaming environment with GameLoop's anti-cheat system.

4) MEmu Play

MEmu Play has a pretty response UI (Image via MEmu Play)

Official website: https://www.memuplay.com/

MEmu Play is yet another excellent choice for users to experience PUBG Mobile Lite on PCs. The UI that MEmu Play offers is quite easy-to-navigate and highly responsive. Some of the featured games on MEmu Play include titles like Apex Legends Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Among Us, etc.

5) BlueStacks

BlueStacks emulator has several variants listed on its official website, making it quite versatile (Image via BlueStacks)

Official website: https://www.bluestacks.com/

The final entry on this list is arguably the most popular Android emulator, i.e., BlueStacks. The user interface of BlueStacks seems quite akin to any tablet with the luxury of the Google Play Store.

Thus, one can install their desired game/application and run it using BlueStacks without much fuss. Furthermore, BlueStacks comes with various options for versions, unlike most of the other emulators on this list.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far