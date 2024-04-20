5 best end-game weapons for Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 that you shouldn't miss out on

The Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the most broken and overpowered vocation in the game. This is partly due to Magick Archer's ability to track enemies, even if you aren't directly looking at them, but mostly due to its absurdly powerful Maister Skill - Martyr's Bolt. As such, it's no wonder many players will be looking to unlock the vocation as early as possible.

However, perhaps to balance the overpowered nature of the vocation, Magick Archer is unlocked fairly late in the game, and even when you get access to the vocation, you can go on the "one-shotting" spree until and unless you have access to some of the best Magickal Bows in the game.

Here are five of the best end-game weapons for the Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 that you shouldn't miss out on.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

What are the 5 best end-game weapons for Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2?

1) Grianmahar

The Grianmahar (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 307

- 307 Magick - 600

- 600 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 385

The Grinmahar is arguably the most powerful Magickal Bow for the Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2. While it doesn't have any elemental affinity by default, it does seal incredibly high amounts of damage, and if you have a support Mage in your party, you can easily amplify its damage by imbuing it with any elemental magick.

Additionally, it is the only Magickal Bow in the game that can practically one-shot a Drake, using the Martyr's Bolt skill, and all Dwarven as well as the Dragon Forged upgrades installed. However, you only get access to Grianmahar after the true ending of Dragon's Dogma 2.

2) Blackwing Bow

The Blackwing Bow (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 262

- 262 Magick - 581

- 581 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 342

The Blackwing Bow is quite similar to the Grianmahar in its stock form. However, with a few upgrades under its belt, especially the Dwarven or Elven upgrades, it easily surpasses the Grianmahar in terms of its Knockdown Power, making it incredibly viable against some of the late-game bosses, like Medusa and Gorechimera.

Additionally, the Blackwing Bow also synergizes well with elemental affinities, making it a pretty good alternative to Grianmahar, in terms of DPS. Since you can get the Blackwing Bow earlier in the game, it's much more viable than Grianmahar, if you want to have your build ready and done before post-game.

3) Dragon's Breath

The Dragon's Breath (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 262

- 262 Magick - 551

- 551 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 249

Dragon's Breath is a pretty great choice over Grianmahar, especially if you want to get a good Magickal Bow before heading to the Unmoored World. While Grianmahar is overall the best end-game weapon for the Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon's Breath comes pretty close to matching its strength and knockdown abilities.

Additionally, the Dragon's Breath deals bonus damage to Drakes, akin to the Dragon's Flight greatsword. As such, if you want something to go up against the Drakes, Dragon's Breath is a pretty solid choice.

4) Militant Dove

The Militant Dove (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 231

- 231 Magick - 506

- 506 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 274

The Militant Dove is a pretty good Magickal Bow that you can get quite early in the game, i.e., as soon as you arrive at the Elf village. However, despite it being available pretty early in the game, the Militant Dove is a very potent end-game weapon for the Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2, one that can be made as powerful as the Grianmahar with Elven upgrades.

Additionally, it works as a pretty solid choice if you want to use the Militant Dove as a secondary weapon with the Warfarer vocation equipped. Even without any Magick Archer skills, the Militant Dove is quite a good offensive option against aerial threats in mid- to late-game sections.

5) Siocadh

The Siocadh (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 231

- 231 Magick - 396

- 396 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 210

The Siocadh might not look nearly as impressive as other Magickal Bows on this list, but it's the only bow here that comes imbued with an elemental affinity by default. Imbued by Ice elemental affinity, the Siocadh is an incredibly powerful mid- to late-game Magickal Bow that deals frost damage, which is one of the most powerful elemental affinities in the game.

While its base damage is quite low, the frost elemental affinity makes up for that, giving the Siocadh, much like the Infernal Edge, a place among other end-game weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2.

