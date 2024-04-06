How to get Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the most powerful end-game Greatsword, even surpassing Dragon's Bite unlocked via the Dragon Forge. Surprisingly, unlocking the Dragon's Flight isn't nearly as complicated as some of the other end-game weapons. However, you still need to reach the game's true ending to get access to it.

The biggest edge Dragon's Flight has over Dragon's Bite is its knockdown capability, which can be increased tremendously via the Battahli or Dwarven upgrades. This makes it capable of staggering the strongest enemies including Drakes with a single charged attack or skill.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily unlock the Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: This article has minor story spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to obtain Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the end-game weapons you can obtain from two sources. You can either get it from the Dragon Forge vendor for 110 Wyrmlife Crystals (WLC) or you can buy it from either the Dwarven vendor or the Battahli vendor at Bakbattahl, but only after you reach the true ending, i.e., Unmoored World.

The end-game Warrior build with Dragon's Flight (Image via Capcom)

The Dragon's Flight looks like an axe but is classified as a Greatsword. Its raw damage is a tad lower than Dragon's Bite, another end-game weapon you can obtain from the Dragon Forge vendor. However, Dragon's Flight has two major advantages over Dragon's Bite: higher knockdown and bonus damage against Drakes.

Much like other end-game weapons, the Dragon's Flight costs a lot of Gold—55,000 to be precise. Additionally, you can only upgrade it via monster parts obtained in the end-game with each incremental upgrade costing significantly more than any other standard Warrior weapon.

Some Level 3 upgrades for Dragon's Flight require you to hunt specific end-game monsters like the Gorechimera and the Goreminotaur. The final tier of upgrades for the Dragon's Flight regardless of your chosen path (Dwarven, Elven, Battahli, or Vermundian) costs 16,500 Gold.

The Dragon's Flight (Image via Capcom)

While it does take a lot of work to get and max out Dragon's Flight in Dragon's Dogma 2, it's totally worth putting that much time and effort into it, especially if you're looking for a pure DPS weapon that can practically one-shot some of the smaller bosses like the Cyclops or the Ogre and can easily defeat a Drake without breaking a sweat.

