How to best use Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the most powerful classes you can choose from. While there's an argument to be made about the Sorcerer or Mystic Spearhand being on the same level as the Warrior, you cannot deny the sheer DPS the latter vocation packs, thanks to its ability to use colossal weapons.

Unfortunately, the Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not part of the starting line-up of classes. However, unlocking the Warrior vocation is not that arduous a task, granted you are comfortable with the quest structure and the moment-to-moment gameplay loop of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's a comprehensive guide on getting your hands on the Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma and best using it against enemies and bosses.

How to unlock Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2?

You unlock the Warrior vocation pretty early in the game, granted you pursue the main story quests before the optional ones. Although you can unlock the Warrior vocation simply by exploring the open world, more specifically, the northeastern region of Vermund, getting the class is much easier if you simply follow the main story questline.

The Warrior vocation has access to some of the most outrageous combat skills in the game (Image via Capcom)

Upon first arriving in Vermund and subsequently, the Vernworth Castle, you will be bombarded with multiple main story quests, apart from the optional side quests you can choose to accept while exploring the Castle outskirts. Among the many main story quests that you get from Captain Brant is Vocation Frustration.

This is the quest you must focus on to unlock the Warrior as well as the Sorcerer vocations. To get access to the Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, reach the Trevo Mine and clear it. You must fight a horde of Goblins to clear the dungeon.

How to best use the Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Warrior vocation is best used with suitably high-defense armor, to trade blows with the enemies. The Warrior playstyle by default assumes you would take damage from enemy attacks. As such, having and equipping heavy armor, one with plenty of defense, is highly recommended. The best Warrior armor set can be bought from the merchant at Bakbattahl.

The Warrior vocation is easily the best option against Drakes, apart from Sorcerer and the Mystic Spearhand (Image via Capcom)

You need to reach at least rank 4 to get access to some of the most devastating combat skills this class has to offer. You can check our detailed guide to know how you can easily rank up your chosen vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

The best Warrior vocation skill loadout for early to mid-game would be:

Rending Sweep

Razing Sweep

Skyward Sunder

Goring Lunge

Unlike other more nimble and agile vocations, like Thief, Mystic Spearhand, Magick Archer, and even the Trickster, Warrior is primarily focused on offense, with almost no combat skill that doubles as a mobility option. The best way that I found to use the Warrior vocation is to keep the enemy's aggro on the Arisen, and have support Mage and Sorcerers as pawns.

Use the pawns for elemental build-up and damage, whereas the Arisen is primarily focused on dealing melee damage and also keeping the attention of the enemy on them at all times. Since the Warrior is quite tanky, HP should not be much of an issue, and you can always rely on support Mages to heal you.