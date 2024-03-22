How to easily defeat the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 makes its first appearance right in the opening hour of the game, but you don't get to kill it there. This serves as a tutorial fight and sets the perfect tone for what the game has in store for the Arisen. A mythical beast, the Medusa is known for its petrifying abilities, which can turn anyone caught in its glare to stone. Hence, your positioning, along with your climbing skills, will be tested in this tense fight.

While the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 is slow and clunky, its attacks will do a decent chunk of damage if you are caught off-guard. Paired with her petrifying abilities, it's a daunting foe in the game. It does not boast much strength or mobility, but the challenge for you lies in avoiding her death glare.

Although the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 is nowhere as strong as other enemies like the Griffin or the Chimera, it still manages to put up a decent fight. Here's a comprehensive guide on besting this beast rather easily.

Tips to easily beat the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2

In the prologue fight with the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2, all you need to do is follow the on-screen instructions and stab it a few times. This will be enough to force the beast to slither away, completing your indoctrination as an Arisen.

The Medusa's stare will petrify anyone caught in it (Image via Capcom)

The Medusa can be later found in the Caliginous Depths cave located south of Bakbattahl. This beast has mainly two attacks up its arsenal:

Arrow volley: The Medusa will fire several arrows in succession, exploding in a small radius when they hit the ground.

Beating the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not very difficult, but it can take a bit of getting used to. Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you take down the slithery monster with ease:

The Warrior vocation is the best choice to defeat Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2 because it uses a big sword as the primary weapon. If you haven't unlocked this class, complete the Vocation Frustration quest at the Venworth guild to achieve this class.

Hide behind pillars during the Petrifying beam to avoid being hit by it.

Stock up on Panacea to cure your Pawns. Having a Pawn with the Chirurgeon specialization can be a lifesaver, as they can heal petrification on others. If you have a Ring of Motility , equip it on your main Pawn for complete petrification immunity.

to cure your Pawns. Having a Pawn with the specialization can be a lifesaver, as they can heal petrification on others. If you have a , equip it on your main Pawn for complete petrification immunity. Climb the Medusa on its back and keep hitting her on the head and neck. The Medusa will try to shake you off, so be mindful.

After repeated strikes, the Medusa will be stunned, dropping to her face. This is your golden opportunity. Leap down and unleash a furious attack on her exposed neck. The stun doesn't always happen, so take full advantage of it.

Following these methods, you can easily kill the Medusa in Dragon's Dogma 2. And if you manage to chop its head down in one swift strike after the stun, you will receive the Medusa Head, a special and useful item in the game.

The Medusa Head can be worn on your belt like a lantern, unleashing a petrifying gaze on enemies. However, it decays over time, even while in your inventory. Consider keeping it in storage until a tough encounter demands its petrifying power.

Beyond the petrifying Medusa Head, victory grants you valuable spoils. Craft powerful equipment with Granite Medusa Bone material, unleash arcane volleys with the Medusan Spellbow, and shroud yourself in mystery with the Hood of Nonentity, found hidden within the cavern's depths.

