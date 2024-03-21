Escaping the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the first things you'll need to learn after arriving at Vernworth Castle in Vermund. If you're caught doing anything nefarious while under the watchful eyes of Vernworth's loyal knights, you will be taken straight to the dark and isolated Gaol. Escaping the Gaol is nigh impossible if you don't have the Gaol key.

Dragon's Dogma 2, much like its predecessor, offers very little handholding and hints for most of its moment-to-moment gameplay elements, leaving it up to the players to figure it out for themselves. Escaping the Gaol is a similar ordeal, one that you will have to find the solution to by trial and error.

Fortunately, almost every quest or even combat encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2 comes with multiple ways of approach. This holds true for escaping the Gaol in Vernworth as well. Here's everything you need to know about how to escape the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how you can escape the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2 if you're caught trespassing in restricted areas

One of the very early missions you get from Captain Brant requires you to infiltrate Vernworth's Gaol, talk with one of the prisoners, and, if possible, help them escape without anyone noticing your presence in the location. Should you accept this quest, Brant will give you the Gaol key, albeit for a while, until the mission is done.

Expand Tweet

However, Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't particularly good at functioning as a stealth game. As such, trying to infiltrate the heavily guarded Gaol cells and entering one of them is quite a tough ordeal. And if you're not careful, the guards will notice your presence and attack you.

If you can fend for yourself, you might escape, but given you'll most likely be very under-leveled at that point against the Vernworth knights, you'll most likely end up getting arrested and locked into one of the Gaol's cells. And once you're captured, you won't be able to escape the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2 until you pay a hefty fine.

Paying the fine is one of the ways of escaping the Gaol, but should you choose that route, be ready to pay up almost all the gold you have collected before getting caught by the guards. And given how stingy the game's early hours are when it comes to rewarding you with gold, it's not a resource that you'd want taken away from you.

The second and arguably, a much better way of escaping the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to use the Gaol key to unlock your cell and make your exit via the door outside the castle walls. After unlocking your cell door, head towards your left, where you will find a spiral staircase. Take the lower staircase to your right and head down.

Expand Tweet

Do make sure you aren't noticed by any of the guards patrolling the Gaol area. If you make your way to the lower exit door without having alerted any of the guards in the area, you will be able to escape the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2 without having to pay a hefty fine.

Also, I highly recommend unequipping your weapons, upgrade mats, healing potions, herbs, and crafting ingredients and keeping them safe at your house or an Inn before you head to the Gaol. Once arrested, you will be stripped of every single item in your inventory, and recovering them can be tricky.