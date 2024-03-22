The Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the first open-world bosses that you will encounter while exploring or embarking on the main story or side quests. These one-eyed giants can easily kill you and your party in just a few attacks if you are not careful with your positioning, especially in the early-game sections of Dragon's Dogma 2.

While the Cyclops quickly lose their intimidation factor, once you get access to powerful weaponry and pawns, they still make for a formidable threat, one that you should never take lightly. What makes these creatures specifically terrifying is their aggression and sheer strength.

Fortunately, the Cyclops is one of the easiest monsters to fight in Dragon's Dogma 2 and can be dispatched rather easily if you know how to exploit its weaknesses. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Tips to easily defeat the Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the most intimidating early-game enemies, not only due to their stature (although that's the biggest reason for sure) but also due to their sheer strength. While not as powerful as, let's say, the Minotaur, Chimera, or the Griffin, the Cyclops does make for a challenging early-game enemy type.

Climbing on the back of a Cyclops is one of the best ways to deal damage to it (Image via Capcom)

The Cyclops can be found roaming the open fields and forests across Vermund, and if you do happen to trespass within its territory or attack it first, it will charge at you. The most damaging attack you need to look out for against a Cyclops is its slam attack, which can basically one-shot you in early-game.

Fortunately, regardless of your Arisen's level, you can easily defeat the Cyclops if you know its weaknesses. Here's a look at how to easily defeat the Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2:

The first thing you need to keep in mind is, apart from a few exceptions, like Dragons, Golems, and Wraiths, almost all other enemy types in the game are weak to fire, Cyclops included.

If you have a Mage support pawn or are a Mage or Sorcerer yourself, the best offensive option against the Cyclops is to use flame spells and enchanted weapons.

If you're a melee class, i.e., Fighter, Thief, or Warrior vocations, aim for the Cyclops' legs.

Dealing enough damage to the Cyclops' legs can easily topple him, allowing you to hit his head and eye for significantly more damage.

Apart from fire, the Cyclops also takes a ton of damage from frost elemental attacks.

The best strategy I found against the Cyclops, as a melee user, is to use my pawns to divert its attention away from my Arisen and then climb on its back and stab him.

If you can target the Cyclops' head, you can deal a ton of damage in a short amount of time.

The Cyclops is one of the easiest bosses to use to farm vocation ranks in Dragon's Dogma 2, as well as XP, especially in the early game. Cyclops usually spawn near ravines or forested areas, which are plenty across Vermund. You can also find Ogres in the same area, which are similar to Cyclops but a tad bit more powerful.

Expand Tweet

Ogres share the same weaknesses as Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2 and can be defeated for a good amount of XP and upgrade resources.