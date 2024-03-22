How to easily defeat the Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the toughest early-game bosses you will come across while exploring the forest stretching across Vermund. Much like their one-eyed cousins, i.e., the Cyclops, Minotaurs are a force to be reckoned with due to their indomitable strength and stature, which admittedly makes them quite intimidating.

Additionally, while the Cyclops, due to their massive size, are slow and clumsy, making it easy to get behind them or to their side and overwhelm them with your melee or magick attacks, the same cannot be said about the Minotaur, which is quite agile.

Due to their size, the Minotaur charging at an Arisen and their pawns can easily take out the entire party in a single attack. Fortunately, defeating the Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2 is quite easy if you know their weaknesses and can exploit them before they can overpower you and your party.

Tips and tricks to easily defeat the Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2 is quite similar to how the creature was in the original game. However, there are a few new attacks this time around in the beast's arsenal. Unlike the Minotaur in the original Dragon's Dogma, the one in the sequel can easily shake you off if you climb on top of it. Additionally, it takes significantly less damage to the head.

However, the elemental weakness, as well as the method to easily stagger the Minotaur still works in Dragon's Dogma 2. Here are a few tips and tricks that should help you easily defeat the Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2:

If you're a melee class, i.e., Fighter, Warrior, Thief, or Mystic Spearhand, you will want to stick close to the Minotaur's legs.

While the creature is quite agile, you can easily immobilize it by hitting its legs.

Another way of staggering the Minotaur is to have it charge towards you and step away, which will have the creature crash into a rock or a mountain (Minotaurs are mostly found in and around plateaus and mountains).

If you are a Mage or Sorcerer, you will want to use fire magick against the Minotaur. Much like the Cyclops and Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Minotaur is very weak to fire.

The Minotaur isn't a particularly tough boss, especially when you contrast it against other monsters in the game, like the Griffin and Chimera. However, if you aren't aware of its weaknesses, you might have a hard time defeating it, especially if you are using a melee vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.