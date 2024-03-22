The Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the toughest bosses that you will encounter while exploring Battahl. Much like in the original game, the Chimera is pretty much immune to your basic attacks and can only be taken down if you target its weak spots while also avoiding its melee and ranged attacks.

The Chimera is basically a teaser for how most battles will play out in the later half of the game, especially the ones against the likes of Griffin and Drakes. Fortunately, it doesn't have enough health to make it as formidable as other monsters roaming the desert of Bakbattahl.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Tips and tricks to easily defeat the Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2

The encounter with the Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2 is more of a puzzle than a straightforward boss fight. What makes the Chimera different and much more intimidating than any other creature in the game is its ability to use magick, poison, and melee attacks, via its three different heads, which, let me assure you, are not only there for show.

The lion's head and forelimbs are the melee attack parts of the Chimera, whereas the Goat's head is the one capable of using magick spells to freeze or induce sleep. Lastly, the snake's head, i.e., the tail of the Chimera, is capable of inflicting poison.

As such, defeating the Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2 is much easier said than done. However, if you know how to properly tackle the beast and exploit its many weaknesses, you can actually take down the multi-headed creature without much hassle.

Here are a few tips that should help you defeat the Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Start the fight by attacking the tail, which is the weakest part of the Chimera. Cutting off the tail means you won't have to worry about getting poisoned while you fight the lion and goat heads of the creature.

Once the snake head is dealt with, focus on the goat head. To get rid of the goat head, climb on the back of the Chimera and use regular melee attacks. Alternatively, if you're of Mage or Sorcerer vocation, use flame or freeze spells to deal additional damage to the goat head.

Make sure you have plenty of healing potions or better, a support Mage pawn by your side, to help you recover lost HP.

Once the goat head is taken care of, you can focus on the lion part of the Chimera, which has a lot of HP but is very weak to elemental attacks.

If you're of Fighter or Warrior vocation, I highly recommend using freeze enchantments on your weapon to not only deal additional damage to the Chimera but also stagger is pretty easily.

The Chimera in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a tough boss, one that you should not face if you are under-leveled or don't have enough pawns by your side.

However, if you're skilled with your chosen vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 and employ a proper strategy to take down each head at a time, defeating the Chimera isn't particularly hard.