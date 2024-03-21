Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are typical classes that you can find in role-playing games. Capcom's latest RPG offers some basic vocations for you to get started with. As you progress in-game, you can unlock new ones that alter how you approach the combat. You will be able to select from four classes when you begin playing this title. These are available by default.

There are a total of 10 vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 that will be available to you during your adventure in Gransys. This article will help you unlock the six that you find later in the game so that you can choose one that suits your playstyle and take out your foes in glorious fashion.

How to unlock new vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Some vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are unique to the Arisen (Image via Capcom)

Most of the vocations can be unlocked by completing various quests in the game. Some will be locked behind side missions, whereas others are made accessible by doing the late-game main missions. Here is how you can unlock the six advanced or new vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Warrior

Warrior Vocation (Image via Capcom)

The Warrior vocation allows you to yield massive hammers and greatswords and is all about raw strength. You can unlock it by completing the Vocations Frustration side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Sorcerer

Sorcerer Vocation (Image via Capcom)

The Sorcerer vocation can be easily described as the upgraded version of the Mage class. Your spells will hit harder and will decimate foes in your path, thanks to the Archistaves you can access. To unlock it, you can either complete the main story mission Feast of Deception, or complete the side quest Vocations Frustration.

Mystic Spearhand

Mystic Spearhand Vocation (Image via Capcom)

The Mystic Spearhand is a vocation unique to the Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2. This class provides a combination of Magick and melee, making it one of the most well-rounded vocations to attack enemies from any range. You can unlock it by either completing the A New Godsway main quest or a side mission called Readvent of Calamity.

Trickster

Trickster Vocation (Image via Capcom)

The Trickster is probably the most unique option among the many vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. Instead of using traditional weapons, your prowess lies in buffing your allies and debuffing your enemies when you're a member of this class. This vocation can be unlocked during the main quest Flickering Shadows. It is unique to the Arisen only.

Magick Archer

Magick Archer Vocation (Image via Capcom)

This is one of the vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 that only the Arisen can use. You can unlock it from one of the shrines in the Battahl region. This vocation can be used to shoot down your enemies and to provide defensive and healing support to your allies.

Warfarer

Wayfarer Vocation (Image via Capcom)

Warfarer is one of the late-game vocations and is exclusive to the Arisen. This class can be unlocked from the main story during the later section of the game. We will update this part of the article as soon as we get access to the Warfarer vocation.

