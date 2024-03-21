Best early game weapons for Mage vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2’s Mage vocation is excellent if you want to deal damage and support your party. Depending on how you want to play, you have solid options for both playstyles. We’re going to be going over what you should consider for the early moments of this game, provided you’re a spellcaster. Your builds and loadouts could also vary wildly, so pick what works best for you.

We’ll look at potential equipment, weapon skills you should have, core skills, and passive augments for your Mage vocation build in Dragon's Dogma 2. With this loadout, you will be more than ready for any situation that comes your way.

Early game loadout for Mage vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Most of your solid equipment will be bought or unlocked in quests (Image via Capcom)

As far as equipment goes for Dragon's Dogma 2’s Mage vocation, most of it was bought or acquired in early phase side quests. Perhaps the most difficult piece to get was Goblin Bane, as that was found a little deeper into the game. You can purchase it in the Checkpoint Rest Town before Battahl.

Unfortunately, Sorcerer and Mage vocations do not share much in the way of equipment. I have two completely different sets of weapons and robes. As far as the Rings, I chose Ring of Accrual just because I carry a lot of stuff on me - so I need more carrying weight.

Equipment

Weapon: Goblin Bane

Goblin Bane Head Armor: Serpentine Circlet

Serpentine Circlet Body Armor: Magician’s Coat

Magician’s Coat Leg Armor: Miner’s Hosen

Miner’s Hosen Cloak: Saurianscale Cape

Saurianscale Cape Rings: Ring of Skullduggery, Ring of Accrual

If you don't want to use a weapon buff, just add another powerful elemental attack (Image via Capcom)

As far as the Mage vocation’s Dragon's Dogma 2 build goes, I swap abilities pretty frequently. High Flagration is a must. I swap Frigor/Levin as necessary for where I’m at, and then whatever buff I feel like I need between the various weapon boons. But since I prefer a support Mage in my party, I tend to let the NPCs do that.

While Sorcerer does not share weapons or armor that frequently with Mage vocations, you can use the same augments. I use the exact same ones, because these are the ones I like the most in the early game of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Weapon Skills

High Flagration

Argent Succor

Insert Appropriate Elemental Buff

High Frigor/High Levin

Core Skills

Focused Bolt

Quickspell

Levitate

Augments

Beatitude: More health recovered from curative items/spells (Mage)

More health recovered from curative items/spells (Mage) Asperity: Greater chance of inflicting debilitations (Sorcerer)

Greater chance of inflicting debilitations (Sorcerer) Ambuscade: Increases dealt when targets aren’t in battle stance (Archer)

Increases dealt when targets aren’t in battle stance (Archer) Exaltation: Augments Stamina recovery speed (Mage)

Augments Stamina recovery speed (Mage) Apotropaism: Augments Magic Defense (Mage)

Augments Magic Defense (Mage) Stasis: Reduces rate at which items deteriorate (Sorcerer)

Then, you have party composition. Even as a Mage, I want another Mage - one focused on support. After that, a Warrior tank for heavy damage, and either a Rogue or Archer. Both are fine, but I am a firm believer in ranged damage, so Archer takes precedent over a Rogue.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can learn more about this masterpiece ARPG in our in-depth review.