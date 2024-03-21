Fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2 is, for the lack of a better phrase, quite complicated, and something that can turn many players off from ever using it in the first place. However, it's also a necessity if you don't want to keep paying for Oxcart rides or walk to and fro across towns, which can take upwards of 20 minutes at times.

Unlike most other action role-playing games, fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't available right off the bat, but is something that you'll have to work towards by completing main story quests. However, even after you unlock the ability to fast travel, you won't be able to make use of the system, unless you have access to the Ferrystones.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to unlock fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2?

In-game description of the Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

The ability to fast travel is an automatic unlock and will be given as you progress through the main story. However, given the non-linear quest structure of Dragon's Dogma 2, it can get a bit confusing to know which quest will help you unlock it.

If you want to unlock fast travel as early as possible, you need to complete the Monster Culling quest.

This quest is given to you by Brant as soon as you arrive at Vernsworth. It requires you to go to three different locations across Vernsworth castle, defeat groups of Goblins, and rescue soldiers trapped inside mines.

How to use fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Once you complete the Monster Culling quest, which can take somewhere from 15 to 20 minutes, you will be rewarded with a Ferrystone as well as one of the permanent Portalcrystals located just outside the palace courtyard. The Ferrystones and Portalcrystals are the resources that you need to use for fast travel in Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2.

The Ferrystones are a resource that you will obtain either by completing certain quests or via organic exploration. You can also choose to buy the Ferrystones, but these are quite costly at a 10,000 gold price tag.

Once you have the Ferrystones, you can use them to fast travel across different Portalcrystals. There are two different types of Portalcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2, one that you will find located at key areas, like Vernsworth, Battahl, etc., and another, a portable one, which can be placed anywhere that you want to fast travel to.

Once you have the Portalcrystal unlocked, simply go to your Inventory from the options menu, select the Ferrystone, and choose your desired Portalcrystal location to fast travel.