All Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies and achievements

To get all the Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies, also known as achievements, you will have to put in at least 100 hours of playtime. Much like any other action role-playing game of similar ilk, DD2 is home to some really difficult-to-obtain trophies, which will require you to play through the entire game at least twice.

Thankfully, Dragon's Dogma 2 features a New Game+ mode. This should help speed up the process of unlocking some of those pesky "collect-a-thon" achievements — like getting all the 80 Seeker's Tokens, all Maister's teachings, and toughest of them all, unlocking and grilling every meat type at the camp during day and night.

The title also has a few combat-oriented trophies that you should unlock naturally as you progress through the game. Here's a look at all the Dragon's Dogma 2 achievements.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2.

List of all Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies

Dragons Dogma 2 has a total of 55 trophies (on PS5) and 55 achievements (on Xbox and PC), with one Platinum, two Gold, six Silver, and 46 Bronze trophies on each platform. There are no difficulty-related achievements this time around, which isn't surprising considering the sequel doesn't have any difficulty options, at least at the time of its release.

Additionally, apart from a few story-related trophies, most are centered around collectibles, combat, finding, and maxing out all the vocations. While none of the trophies are missable per se, some of them aren't easy to obtain in a single playthrough, like the one that requires getting all 80 Seeker's Tokens.

Here are all the Dragons' Dogma 2 trophies:

Platinum

The True Arisen: Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies.

Gold

Full Marks: Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles.

Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles. Master of the Maisters: Acquired every maister’s teaching.

Silver

Closure: Experienced the end of the cycle.

Experienced the end of the cycle. The Guardian: Led the people to safety in the unmoored world.

Led the people to safety in the unmoored world. The Hero: Overcame the trials of the unmoored world.

Overcame the trials of the unmoored world. An Eye for an Eye: Petrified a medusa.

Petrified a medusa. Getting a Head: Acquired a preserved medusa head.

Acquired a preserved medusa head. Reaper’s Scorn: Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once.

Bronze

First Taste of Freedom: Escaped the bonds of slavery.

Escaped the bonds of slavery. Arisen: Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge.

Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge. Seat of the Proxy: Arrived in Vernworth.

Arrived in Vernworth. Across the Border: Passed through the gate at the border.

Passed through the gate at the border. Dragon’s Dogma 2: Witnessed the unmoored world.

Witnessed the unmoored world. Peace: Became Sovran of Vernworth.

Became Sovran of Vernworth. I, Talos: Helped the gigantus walk again.

Helped the gigantus walk again. Versatile: Changed your vocation.

Changed your vocation. Duo Destinies: Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand.

Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand. Trickster of the Trade: Changed your vocation to trickster.

Changed your vocation to trickster. Arrows and Incantations: Changed your vocation to magick archer.

Changed your vocation to magick archer. Jack of All Trades, Master of…All Trades: Changed your vocation to warfare.

Changed your vocation to warfare. An In-Tents Adventure: Went camping.

Went camping. A House? In This Economy?: Purchased a dwelling of your own.

Purchased a dwelling of your own. One Speed Only: Boarded an oxcart.

Boarded an oxcart. The Savior: Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life.

Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life. Just a Stone’s Throw Away: Used a Ferrystone.

Used a Ferrystone. A Badge of Honor: Acquired a pawn badge.

Acquired a pawn badge. Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye: Defeated the gigantus in a short span of time.

Defeated the gigantus in a short span of time. Off with Its Head!: Decapitated a medusa.

Decapitated a medusa. The Specialist: Reached the maximum rank in a vocation.

Reached the maximum rank in a vocation. A Pawn of Many Talents: Taught your pawn a specialization.

Taught your pawn a specialization. Wish upon the Rift: Set a pawn quest.

Set a pawn quest. Myrmecoleon Delights: Entered the rose chateau.

Entered the rose chateau. The Collector: Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens.

Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens. The Philanthropist: Earned the affections of 50 people.

Earned the affections of 50 people. Affinity and Beyond: Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum.

Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum. Dragon Forged: Strengthened a weapon in wyrmfire.

Strengthened a weapon in wyrmfire. This’ll Cure What Ails Ye: Soaked in the hot spring.

Soaked in the hot spring. Cyclops Abridged: Crossed a cyclopean bridge.

Crossed a cyclopean bridge. Harpy Joyride: Summoned a harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight.

Summoned a harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight. Quit Playing Dead: Revived two pawns simultaneously.

Revived two pawns simultaneously. Dragon’s Dogma: Obtained Dragon’s Dogma.

Obtained Dragon’s Dogma. The Barbecue-Maister: Grilled every type of meat during the night and day.

Grilled every type of meat during the night and day. Nobles’ Night Out: Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment.

Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment. Thought I’d Lost You: Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house.

Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house. Before Dawn Breaks: Defeated the headless horseman.

Defeated the headless horseman. The Tourist: Discovered 50 locations.

Discovered 50 locations. Are We There Yet?: Boarded the phantom oxcart.

Boarded the phantom oxcart. The Regriffining: Took flight on griffin wing a second time.

Took flight on griffin wing a second time. Back Where It All Began: Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island.

Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island. Plenty Arisen to Go Round: Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers.

Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers. Roost of the Dragon: Reached Dragonsbreath Tower.

Reached Dragonsbreath Tower. Hope You Brought a Lantern: Reached Drabnir’s Grotto.

Reached Drabnir’s Grotto. To the Victor Go the Spoils: Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you.

Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you. I’m In: Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border.

Do note that Dragon's Dogma 2 features only a single save slot, with autosave enabled. As such, you cannot make multiple characters work towards specific trophies, akin to what can be done in other similar action RPGs, like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, etc.

However, Dragon's Dogma 2 offers a New Game+, which can help with that. It can allow you to get all the story-ending-related trophies, albeit in multiple playthroughs.