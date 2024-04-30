Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy guide: How to get Plenty Arisen to Go Round

Plenty Arisen to Go Round is the second-rarest trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2, preceded only by the game's Platinum trophy itself. At the time of writing, only 3.4% of players have unlocked this trophy on PlayStation 5. As such, you might think it's quite a difficult trophy to unlock, perhaps requiring you to defeat multiple Drakes or even tougher bosses.

However, you'd be surprised to know that this trophy doesn't involve any form of combat at all. Instead, the Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy requires you to increase your affinity with multiple NPCs and have them fight to get the right to stay with you in your dwelling. If that sounds vague, that's because it is.

Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't shy away from featuring trophies (especially Bronze trophies) that are quite vague in their description. Fortunately, there's a fairly easy way to unlock this rare trophy. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to obtain the Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy description states - Witness a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers. The wording does make the trophy seem quite straightforward, but rest assured, it's anything but that.

You need to get two admirers, - NPCs with whom you have maxed out your affinity - to somehow make their way to one of your dwellings.

The dwelling at Vernworth is the best place to unlock this trophy (Image via Capcom)

Once you somehow make them arrive at your dwelling, they should start fighting each other to death, and that should unlock the trophy Plenty Arisen to Go Round. Simple right? Wrong. It's way more difficult than it sounds, especially if you don't know exactly how to increase your affinity with NPCs in Dragon's Dogma 2.

The best way to go about getting this trophy is to attempt it in New Game+ with at least 10 Wyrmlife Crystals (WLC) in your possession. During my time with the game, I found Wyrlife Crystals to be the most effective when it comes to increasing affinity with NPCs. If you play your cards right, you won't need more than six WLCs for this trophy.

I recommend using your dwelling in Vermund to get this trophy. That's the most NPC-dense region of Dragon's Dogma 2, as long as you aren't affected by Dragonsplague, that is.

Here are the steps to unlock the Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Once you have your WLCs, simply rest at your dwelling till morning, head out into a nearby house with at least two NPCs, and gift each of them one WLC. You can gift anything to NPCs by simply interacting with them and pressing the Square or X button on your controller.

or button on your controller. After gifting one WLC to both the NPCs, head back to your dwelling and again rest till morning.

Repeat this process of resting and gifting Wyrmlife Crystals three times, and you should reach max affinity with both NPCs. (Make sure to gift WLC to the same NPCs you started with).

Once you reach max affinity with the NPCs they will follow you around everywhere within the town of Vernworth. Escort the NPCs to your dwelling, either by slow walking or by hailing them. Once both the NPCs arrive at the dwelling you should get the trophy almost immediately, followed by a "mortal" combat between the two NPCs.

Plenty Arisen to Go Round is one of the most memorable trophies in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

That's how you can be among the select few to have unlocked the Plenty Arisen to Go Round trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2 on the PS5. While unlocking it wasn't that tough, it surely was memorable, not only due to the NPCs starting a brawl at my behest but also due to the amount of creativity and ingenuity involved.