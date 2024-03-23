What is Affinity in Dragon's Dogma 2? Exploring relationship possibilities

While most stats are clear in Dragon's Dogma 2, there’s also the Affinity stat. This one isn’t clearly stated in the game, but there are ways to build this relationship-based stat with other NPCs in the world. Nearly every NPC has a way to interact with them, and while only a few have specific, romance-based questlines, it’s worth exploring this hidden stat.

We’ve got everything you need to know about what Affinity is in Dragon's Dogma 2, how to build it up, and what it can do for you as you explore this deep open-world Action RPG by Capcom. Let’s dive right in.

What is the Affinity stat in Dragon's Dogma 2?

It's all about gift-giving (Image via Capcom)

Affinity is a stat that determines how special an NPC is to you in Dragon's Dogma 2. It’s akin to a romance option, though only a few NPCs that we’ve found so far allow you to have real romance - in particular, Wilhelmina and Ulrika. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explore options and build relationships with other NPCs. Exceptions to this are the various Pawns you’ll encounter - whether it’s your primary one or otherwise.

This system is almost entirely devoted to giving gifts to NPCs in Dragon's Dogma 2 - that’s how you build Affinity. If you find a character in the world you fancy, after you’ve interacted with them, head to the History section of your menu and check the NPC logbook. You can sort by several settings, but I tend to sort by where someone is from.

Scroll to the desired NPC, and look up their residence and what their Likes are. That determines the sort of items you should consider getting them. The game does not give you specific items; it only has different types: Adorable, Beautiful, Fancy, and Expensive. However, you can only increase your Affinity in Dragon's Dogma 2 with someone once a day. Here’s how you do it:

Interact with the NPC in question

While in discussion with them, look for the “Gift Item” button in the bottom right

Give them an item of your choosing

Check the NPC logbook to find out what kinds of items you need (Image via Capcom)

You can also equip the Allure Augment, which you find in the Trickster vocation. This increases your Affinity gains, so it’s worth unlocking before you bother with this system at all. Another choice is much harder - acquire 120 Seeker’s Tokens and purchase the Eternal Bond Ring. It builds your relationship with someone a great deal, but it will take a significant amount of exploration.

Having a high Affinity rating means a few things. They might occasionally leave items at your house, or you could get discounts at their shops - if they own one. That makes taking the time to build relationships worth it in the long term. You could also mod your Dragon's Dogma 2 to make some of that grinding for Seeker’s Tokens easier, but beware that you are doing that at your own risk, thanks to this game utilizing Denuvo.

