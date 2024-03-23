How to complete A Veil of Gossamer Clouds in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 contains a wealth of side quests, including A Veil of Gossamer Clouds. This quest will take you into the far-off city of Battahl, so it’s important to have safe access to the city before heading that way. Like many quests in this game, you’ll also have to complete some other tasks before even considering this one as an activity. While not especially dangerous, it is a significant jaunt away.

If you don’t have the ability to fast travel to the Battahl, A Veil of Gossamer Clouds in Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be considered an incredibly tedious quest. Players will begin in Vernworth but take a lengthy trek to the other major city in the region. Let’s dive into this side quest.

Tips to complete A Veil of Gossamer Clouds in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Look for this bridge in Bakbattahl (Image via Capcom)

In our experience, A Veil of Gossamer Clouds became available in Dragon’s Dogma 2 after we completed the Masquerade Ball (Feast of Deception) main quest and Masked Correspondence side quest. This side quest could trigger simply by walking around town and having an NPC state Sven wishes an audience with you, but you can also head to Regentkin Sven’s room. Either way, locate him and agree to help him out.

Regentkin Sven has found a very interesting letter and needs you, the Arisen, to head to Bakbattahl and investigate further. It’s a long trek, but thankfully, your various DD2 vocations can almost always use more experience. Hit the road and continue A Veil of Gossamer Clouds.

In Bakbattahl, you’ll need to get into the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. The easy way in is past the Dye Storage. You’ll see a small bridge that has a signpost in front of it. It warns you that trespassing is not tolerated. However, you can easily just walk right in the door. Head down the stairs, and you’ll see the corpse of a massive dragon.

Grab the letter and swiftly return to Vernworth Castle (Image via Capcom)

The next step of a Veil of Gossamer Clouds in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to listen in on a conversation between a pair of Beastern. Walk closer to the nearby door, and you’ll overhear their conversation. It involves a missive from Vermund. Stay out of sight after the conversation and head into the room to pick up a letter from Lord Phaesus.

While exploring the Lab, you may overhear another conversation about how the Beastern finds it odd that Vermund is funding this research. At this point, you just need to return to Vernworth Castle and deliver the letter to Sven.

If you’re strapped for time, it’s a good time to teleport back home using the Vernworth Portcrystal. Completing this quest grants you 4,000 XP, 20,000 gold, and a Ferrystone, which is used to fast travel around the world.

Check our other Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 review || What are Pawns || Best Starting Vocations || How to Heal || Iconic characters to create || Respawn Main Pawn || Easily farm money || Unlock weapon skills ||