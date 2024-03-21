Unlike permanent death, you can respawn your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2. The main pawn is your trusty ally who will accompany you through perilous journeys, offering invaluable support and companionship. However, even the main pawn can fall in battle, leaving players eager to discover the means to bring them back into the fray.

This guide will walk you through the simple process of respawning your main pawn, getting them back by your side in no time, and getting ready to conquer any challenge the world throws your way.

Here's how to respawn your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can respawn your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 from the Rifts (Image via Capcom)

To respawn your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 and bring it back from the depths of defeat, all you need to do is seek out mystical Rifts scattered across the land. Rifts aren't too hard to spot; keep an eye out for what looks like a broken statue standing silent and alone amidst the landscape.

Whether you stumble upon one while wandering the wilds or spot it near a bustling town, the procedure remains the same. Approach the Rift, and upon interaction, you'll be able to respawn your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2. It's like watching a phoenix rise from its ashes, only in the form of your trusty main pawn.

It is important to note that this resurrection only works for your main pawn. The hired pawns you've acquired on your journey won't come back this way if they meet their unfortunate end in battle. Any items that they carry will be safely transferred to your storage for future use. But the pawn itself won't be available until you re-enter the Rift to hire replacements.

Keep your eyes peeled for enigmatic Rifts. Upon interaction, your pawn will be back in action, ready to rejoin you on your adventures.

More about the main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can customize your main pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

In Dragon's Dogma 2, your main pawn is more than just a follower. This fully customizable companion fights by your side, offering strategic support and firepower. You can tailor their appearance, fighting style (vocation), and even their behavior in battle.

As your pawn gains experience adventuring with you and other Arisens, they'll develop unique knowledge and skills, becoming an even more valuable asset to you.

