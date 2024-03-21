5 Dragon's Dogma 2 settings you need to change

A few tweaks to Dragon's Dogma 2 settings can enhance your in-game experience while also allowing your device to unlock its full potential. The latest title stuns with its gorgeous world, but the visual feast can come at a cost – sometimes a choppy performance. This isn't necessarily the fault of the RE Engine, which powers many smooth-running Capcom titles.

To help the game run at its best on PC and consoles, we've compiled five key Dragon's Dogma 2 settings you can adjust to optimize your experience and ensure a thrilling, frustration-free adventure.

Dragon's Dogma 2 settings that you need to change

Dragon's Dogma 2 boasts a visually stunning world, but sometimes those beautiful landscapes can come at a cost – a hit to your frame rate. Whether you're slaying foes on PC or exploring on PS5, these key Dragon's Dogma 2 settings can adjust your optimization for a smoother, frustration-free adventure.

1) Turn off Ray Tracing (RT), Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), and Screen Space Reflections (SSR)

Optimal Dragon's Dogma 2 settings on PC. (Image via Capcom)

To squeeze more performance from Dragon's Dogma 2 on PC, consider disabling some graphics features in the game's settings. Turn off Ray Tracing (RT), Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), and Screen Space Reflections (SSR).

These settings enhance visuals but can be demanding on resources, so disabling them can significantly improve frame rates and stability. Lowering the resolution or adjusting anti-aliasing settings can also provide a noticeable performance boost.

2) Turn off Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Disable VRR to fix crashing issues on PS5. (Image via Sony)

For PS5 players experiencing black screen crashes in Dragon's Dogma 2, a potential fix exists. Head into your console's settings and disable Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This setting, while beneficial in some games, seems to conflict with Dragon's Dogma 2 on PS5. Disabling it can prevent these crashes and ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

3) Switch Sprint Button to L3 or LS (Thumbstick Click)

Change control settings so that you don't accidentally sprint. (Image via Capcom)

The default sprint button (circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox) can be accidentally triggered when trying to pick up items. Assigning sprint to the left thumbstick click (L3 on PlayStation 5 or LS on Xbox) frees up the face button for easier item interaction so that you do not accidentally sprint while trying to pick up items.

4) Enable HDR (High Dynamic Range) with a compatible display

Enable HDR in Dragon's Dogma 2 settings. (Image via Capcom)

For the ultimate visual experience, if you have a High Dynamic Range (HDR) display, be sure to enable HDR within Dragon's Dogma 2's settings. This unlocks a wider range of colors and contrast, providing a richer, more immersive world to explore.

5) Change the audio dynamic range to High

Dialogues become much clearer after changing audio settings. (Image via Capcom)

While the visual settings take center stage, don't forget about audio. Changing the audio dynamic range to "High" can enhance clarity, especially for those crucial in-game sounds and dialog. This ensures you hear every rustle in the grass and whispered plot point for a richer overall experience.

By implementing these tweaks, you'll not only optimize Dragon's Dogma 2 settings for smoother performance but also unlock its maximum potential within the game's audio and visuals.

With a combination of clear communication, a frustration-free control scheme, and an immersive soundscape, you'll be fully equipped to conquer the challenges and explore the wonders that Dragon's Dogma 2 has to offer. So grab your weapon of choice, adjust your settings, and prepare for an unforgettable adventure.

Check out more content on Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 review || All Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies and achievements || Dragon's Dogma 2 release date, time, and pre-order details || Is Dragon's Dogma 2 open-world