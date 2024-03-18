Is Dragon's Dogma 2 open-world?

The promotional content for Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 showcased beautiful landscapes, which might have triggered a sense of exploration in you, leading you to wonder if it is an open-world game. After all, who does not like getting lost in a rich world full of treasures, gigantic enemies to fight, and interesting quests to complete at your own pace while exploring its landscape?

The simplest answer is yes: Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world game.

Keep reading, Arisen, as we discuss more information related to Capcom's upcoming RPG and see what makes the world of Gransys offered in the game stand out compared to its predecessor.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world game with lots of adventure to be had

The Dutchy of Gransys is bigger and full of content to keep you engaged (Image via Capcom)

In a Capcom Showcase last year, in 2023, the developers talked about how the open-world environment of Dragon's Dogma 2 is much bigger than what was offered in the first game. Every bit of promotional content, such as gameplay reveals, teasers, and trailers, showed us the many things you can do in Capcom's upcoming RPG.

From deep political plots to intriguing side quests to defeating the towering giants roaming the open-world environment of Gransys will offer a grander adventure than what was offered in the original Dragon's Dogma.

Dragon's Dogma 2 minimum and recommended system requirements for PC

Can your system run Capcom's latest RPG title? (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 brings its open-world gameplay to life, harnessing the power of the Re Engine. A vast open environment might cause performance issues if your computer specifications are outdated. Here are the PC system requirements for Dragon's Dogma 2 according to the official Steam page for the game.

Minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Keep in mind that Capcom's upcoming RPG does feature the Denuvo DRM, which is known to cause performance issues.