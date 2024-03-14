Is Dragon's Dogma 2 built using Unreal Engine 5?

Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most visually impressive video game titles, as seen from the various gameplay clips published by Capcom. Naturally, this might make you wonder if the title is built using Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games' engine has been one of the strongest tools for video game development, providing creators with the perfect device to bring their projects to life.

However, to answer your question, this game is built using Capcom's in-house Re Engine and not Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The Re Engine has been praised by fans and critics alike, for its ability to bring realistic visuals to the screen. This game engine has been the cornerstone of the Resident Evil remakes, and its power is evident in the stunning visuals of the promotional Dragon's Dogma 2 videos.

Stick with us as we deep-dive into the topic and discuss how Capcom utilizes various technologies to optimize the game and bring us back to the Dutchy of Gransys.

Dragon's Dogma 2 uses the Re Engine instead of the Unreal Engine 5

Dragon's Dogma 2 does not use the Unreal Engine 5 (Image via Capcom)

Despite not using Unreal Engine 5, Capcom has brought the Dutchy of Gransys to life with the Re Engine. The developers have also implemented the Nvidia DLSS feature to improve the game's performance, making it the first title built on the Re Engine to do so.

Dragon's Dogma 2 PC specifications and requirements

Capcom's latest RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, requires around 60 GB of storage on the PC. Here are the system specifications according to the official Steam page of the game.

Minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

The title is set to release on March 26, 2024, with the pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 still active.