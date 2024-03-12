Dragon's Dogma 2 file size, platforms, system requirements, and more explored

Dragon's Dogma 2 offers players a grand que­st across the realm of Granys. Releasing on March 22, 2024, DD2 is already available for preload. However, before­ embarking on your journey, it is crucial to confirm that your device supports the game. We look at which platforms Capcom's latest title can be played on and the requirements.

This guide provides details on the file size of Dragon's Dogma 2 and the system require­ments for PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 file size explored

Dragon's Dogma 2 file size will vary for each platform. Listed below are the game's estimated file sizes for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XIS:

Dragon's Dogma 2 file size on PS5: 64.391 GB

Dragon's Dogma 2 file size on Xbox Series X|S: 69.94 GB

The file size for DD2 on PC is currently unknown, but it is expected to be between 60 GB and 70 GB.

Which platforms is Dragon's Dogma 2 available on?

In a post on X, Capcom mentioned that the game will be available on the following platforms at launch:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC via Steam

It appears the title may not be available on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox Series One. One will have to get the latest-gen consoles to play the game.

PC system requirements for Dragon's Dogma 2

DD2 boasts stunning graphics (Image via Capcom)

The following are the title's PC system requirements, as listed on the Steam Store page:

Minimum requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Whe­ther or not you're an expe­rienced Arisen or a ne­w recruit, make sure you have sufficient storage space, se­lect your platform knowledgeably, and ve­rify your PC's specs for smooth gameplay.

