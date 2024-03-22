Knowing how to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 is important since supplies don't come cheap. In this game, you will often find yourself in need of better gear, healing supplies, or more items in general. Moreover, you will also have to spend cash on items for certain sides. For these reasons, knowing the ins and outs of making money in this medieval land becomes a necessity.

This article will show you how to easily farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2. It will make sure you're set up for success on your adventures around the lands of Vermund and Battahl.

Methods to easily farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2

Going on adventures is the easiest way to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

There are plenty of ways to make money in this title, and a lot of them have to do with exploring the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. Listed below are a few methods that worked well for me:

Exploring the open world: Exploration is perhaps the most enjoyable way to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2. During your adventures, you will often come across chests that will be loaded with treasures. You can also get money or find valuable items that can be sold for a high price.

Farming mobs: Traversing different areas and killing enemies is another way to obtain money in the game. Dedicate some time to killing and pillaging the bodies of your enemies. After a little bit of time, you should have a good amount of items that can be sold for some decent money.

Killing bosses: Killing bosses that spawn in the world is an easy way to get a lot of money quickly. If you've taken one out, make sure you loot their body for their hide and bones. These fetch a good price when sold.

Completing side quests: Completing side quests almost always results in some type of reward. More often than not, this will result in monetary gain, so knocking out a few side quests is a good way to put some money in the bank.

As long as you're using these methods, you will be able to fully enjoy the Dragon's Dogma 2 experience while also adding money to your bank.

Now that you know how to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can pick up some solid gear to prepare for the battles ahead.

