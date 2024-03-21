Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and Xbox graphics modes explained: What resolution and framerates does the game run at?

Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and Xbox graphics modes have been one of the biggest discussion points among fans eagerly waiting for the sequel's release. While publisher Capcom did reveal the game's gameplay, story, and other nitty-gritty details via various trailers and showcases, they never delved into the technical side of things.

Ahead of the game's release, some rumors surfaced online that hinted at Capcom targeting a 30fps lock for Dragon's Dogma 2 on consoles. However, Hideaki Itsuno, the game's director, later confirmed that the sequel would be released with an uncapped framerate on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While uncapped framerate might be a good thing for certain games, especially on PC, when it comes to consoles, it's not that effective. More often than not, a locked 30fps is better than an uncapped framerate on consoles. Here's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and Xbox graphics modes.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

All Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and Xbox graphics modes explained

First things first, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't have a graphics mode toggle in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. Instead, the game effectively features a single graphics mode, with a render resolution target of 3840x2160p (with a very aggressive DRS, i.e., dynamic resolution scaling system) and an uncapped framerate.

Display settings on PS5 (Image via Capcom)

The only options you have in terms of Display are:

HDR Mode

Brightness

This is nothing new for Capcom's games, in fact, last year's critically acclaimed survival-horror title, Resident Evil 4 (remake), which is also built on the same RE Engine, featured a similar unlocked framerate for the PS4 version of the game, albeit at a much lower render resolution.

However, in Resident Evil 4's case, you did get a distinct 60fps performance mode toggle, as well as a proper implementation of VRR on current-gen systems, something that's missing from Dragon's Dogma 2's console port. While the framerate is unlocked, the game barely reaches the 60fps target on PS5 and Xbox.

The game mostly runs at 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with some open-world areas spiking the framerate to the 40-45fps range and the densely populated towns sinking it to the 25-27fps range. Locations like Vermund and Bakbattahl are where the framerate takes the biggest hit.

Even VRR cannot help make up for the inconsistent framerate. Additionally, the Dragon's Dogma 2 has a rather peculiar "black screen" error on PS5 that happens if you have VRR enabled on your console.

While the game does look like a true "next-gen" role-playing game, complete with a robust combat system, engaging quests, and an incredibly immersive open world, the console and even PC performance leaves a lot to be desired. Hopefully, Capcom can remedy the technical issues plaguing the game in time.