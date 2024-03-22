You will not have access to many weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 during the game's early hours, which can be troublesome. Weapon skills are some of the strongest attacks that the Arisen have at their disposal. These skills are tied to your Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, and upgrading it can even give you access to new skills. However, you can't get the weapon skill of your choice through this method. It is important to choose these for yourself since not every weapon skill will work with your playstyle.

We're here to show you the way if you don't know how to do this. This article will explain how to unlock weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to unlock weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Weapon Skills can help you turn the tide of battle (Image via Capcom)

Unlocking weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 is extremely simple. All you have to do is look for a Vocation Guild; you can find one in Melve during the first hour of the game. Once you reach a Vocation Guild, you can talk to their representative to unlock weapon skills.

However, you will need to spend DCP or Discipline Points. These can be acquired by eliminating enemies throughout the world. You can unlock a lot of skills at once, but you can only have four equipped at one time. You can also get some Weapon Skills for your pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. The best part about buying for your Pawns is that they have their own Discipline Points to spend.

Some weapon skills can be a visual treat while also being deadly (Image via Capcom)

You can visit a campsite to swap out one of your skills for another. Doing so will also help you test your weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2. Spend time trying them out in the field and choose the ones that fit your play style. However, you can't sell these skills, so you must hang on to the ones you don't need.

You will unlock more Weapon Skills as you progress through the game. Along with new skills, you will also gain access to newer variations sometimes. So, to always have the strongest moves equipped, you must visit the Vocation Guild occasionally.

However, if you're constantly going to switch out your weapon skills, then stacking up on a lot of DCP is the way to go. You now know everything about unlocking weapon skills in Dragon's Dogma 2.

