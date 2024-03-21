What are pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2? Pawn vocations, abilities, and more explored

You will never be alone while exploring the Medieval lands of Vermund and Battahl as pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 will assist you on every step of the journey. Pawns are your companions and will help you in battle and exploration. Having the right ones on your journey will make the entire experience a lot easier.

However, getting the perfect pawn can be a little tricky. This article will discuss their influence in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with their vocations and abilities.

What are pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Riftstones can be used to get your hands on more Pawns (Image via Capcom)

As mentioned above, pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are companions who will stick with your Arisen throughout their journey. You get your first pawn about 30 minutes into the game after accessing a Riftstone. First, you will create your main pawn or choose a template. You can fully customize them and make some truly iconic figures with Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator.

Once you're satisfied with the appearance of your pawn, you can pick a Vocation. This is where pawn creation gets tricky. Choosing the correct Vocation is necessary to get the most out of your pawn. Your choice will also depend on your style of play. Let's take a closer look at pawn vocations and their abilities.

Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2: Vocations and Abilities

Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are loyal companions to the Arisen (Image via Capcom)

Like you, your pawns also have a Vocation and their own abilities. Depending on how you play, your pawn can be a Fighter, an Archer, a Mage, or a Thief.

A Fighter pawn will jump into battle head first and help you deal damage to enemies.

The Archer pawns tend to stay further back and provide cover fire using their exquisite bow.

A Mage will cast sorceries and can even buff you during the fights ahead.

Thief Vocation pawns are fast and will use their speed to assist you in battle.

Pawns also have abilities, some of which come from their vocations, while others stem from their experience. The latter is known as a specialization, which can be anything from being proficient in a certain language to being well-versed in an area of the world. Some pawns also specialize against certain enemy types, so you might want to look for one if you're struggling against a particular foe.

Pawns are the most useful and loyal companions the Arisen can ask for. Taking the time to understand their nuances and personalities will immensely benefit your journey in Dragon's Dogma 2.

