You and your pawns will often find yourselves in need of a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2. The world is full of dangers, and your team of warriors must brave these pitfalls throughout the day. So, having a good night's rest is important for your group to heal up. But setting up a camp in this game can be tricky for newcomers.

This article will show you how to build a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to set up a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2

Setting up a camp is crucial in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

To set up a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must first get your hands on a Camping Kit. Many merchants and vendors in the open world of Dragon's Dogma 2 carry this item, so finding it should be a breeze. With a kit in hand, follow the steps below to set up your first camp:

While exploring the lands, keep your eyes peeled for campsites.

Upon approaching the campfire, you will automatically get a prompt to set up a campfire or reset your skills.

While the camp is easily set up, it is recommended to survey the area around your camp before settling down. If there are any enemies nearby, you could get attacked at night. This can also ruin your Camping Kit, rendering it useless. Now, let's look at the benefits of setting up a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2.

The benefits of setting up a camp in Dragon's Dogma 2

Always scout the area where you plan on camping (Image via Capcom)

A camp will serve as your sleeping spot, so you can save money by spending the night here instead of in an Inn. Moreover, just like Inns, sleeping in a camp will restore the stamina and loss gauge for both you and your pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. This becomes increasingly important as you progress through the game.

Furthermore, you can cook food on the campfire to acquire buffs for your team. Some dishes also enhance health recovery, which can be extremely useful if you need to face any tough enemies.

Remember, spending the night in the wild is always better than splurging your hard-earned money at an Inn.

