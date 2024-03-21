Picking the right Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 is essential to improve your in-game experience. There are four basic Vocations for you to choose from when you begin your journey, and your choice will depend on how you play the game. Picking one that doesn't suit your play style can have dire consequences and ruin things for you.

That said, this article shows you the best-starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Here are the best starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Thief is one of the best starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

When you begin your adventure, you will have to choose one of four available Vocations for your Arisen. These include Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief. Listed below is our choice for the best-starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Fighter

Thief

If you're new to Dragon's Dogma 2, starting with the Fighter Vocation is your best choice. Fighters are Tanks that come equipped with a shield and the Trusty Sword. This Vocation is very well-balanced, as you can go up against the toughest of enemies while still being able to tank hits. Moreover, their abilities and move sets are easy to understand and can be deadly if used correctly.

The Thief Vocation can be a little tricky, but it allows plenty of room for error, which makes it suitable for starters. Thanks to their speed and fast-paced attacks, Arisen, belonging to the Thief Vocation, can end battles swiftly. They are also excellent for taking down big monsters thanks to their ability to quickly climb on top and deliver deadly slashes and stabs.

While these Vocations are excellent for your Arisen, you will also need to pick one for your Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best starting pawn Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Fighters are the tankiest characters in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Pawns are loyal companions who will assist you along every step of your journey. You can fully customize them and even create some Iconic Characters in Dragon's Dogma 2. Here are our choices for the best starting pawn Vocations:

Mage

Archer

The Archer Vocation is excellent for dealing damage from a distance. If you pick this for one of your pawns, they will be able to hang back in battle and help you from a distance. However, you might need to occasionally help your Archer buddy since they're fairly ineffective in close-range encounters. They can also use different kinds of arrows to deal with various enemy types.

The Mage Vocation is also an excellent starting choice. They can imbue your weapons to deal elemental damage. Moreover, much like the Archers, Mages also hang back in battle and pummel enemies from a distance. They can cast spells to buff your attacks or heal you and your other pawns, making them a must-pick for most parties.

