How to Heal in Dragon's Dogma 2

Learning to heal in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not as straightforward as one may think. While it does follow traditional RPG rules, there are a few tweaks to the formula in Dragon's Dogma 2 that make it stand out from its peers. Heavily focused on intense combat, the game can feel overwhelming at times, but this can countered by knowing how and when to utilize your healing mechanics.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a brand new open-world action RPG developed by Capcom. It is a sequel that has been in the works for 11 years.

This article will take a look at how you can heal your character in Dragon's Dogma 2 through the use of items and your AI Companions/Pawns.

What items Heal in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Healing in Dragon's Dogma 2 is similar to the first game. For newer players stepping into the franchise, you can heal your character using several items found in the game. The most common is the Gransys Herb. This item heals a player significantly and can be easily found.

A fully stocked inventory is crucial in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Other Curatives like the Gransys Herb can help you recover your stamina and health. For stamina recovery, elixirs such as Cloudwine provide a significant boost when you're in a pinch. These elixirs can be incredibly effective in the heat of battle, so use them wisely.

Curatives can be found when exploring the world or purchased from certain merchants who stock them. While there are more ways to heal in Dragon's Dogma 2, Curatives form the base of your inventory when stepping out for an adventure.

Healing from Pawns and Magic in Dragon's Dogma 2

A well-balanced party is key to victory in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Using magic to heal in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a great way to extend your combat capabilities. The Anodyne spell is one of the earliest and most useful spells you can get. It is essential to any good build and will keep you and your party healthy.

Pawns can also heal in Dragon's Dogma 2. When setting up a party, it is advised to have at least one with healing capabilities. Or better yet, you can heal your Pawns as they rush into battle. Be warned that they can die, and you will have to keep a close eye on their health.

Using certain Vocations gives you access to more healing spells. The Mage class would be the right fit for players seeking a Paladin-esque build focused on healing.

That covers all the ways you can heal in Dragon's Dogma 2. Dragon's Dogma 2 is available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.