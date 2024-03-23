How to complete Heel of History in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 features a few necessary sidequests, including Heel of History. This one’s directly connected to a main story quest in Vernworth, making it a must-complete. There’s always a chance there’s another option out in the world somewhere, but this is the only way we know to secure the Magistrate at this time.

You will likely stumble upon this quest completely by accident, unaware that it’s even going to be useful. However, if you do complete it, you can swiftly push the main quest of Dragon's Dogma 2 back on track once you complete Heel of History.

Here’s what you need to know about this mission.

Tips for completing the Heel of History sidequest in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Slums are home to this sidequest (Image via Capcom)

Heel of History will trigger in Dragon's Dogma 2 once you’ve been to the slums and spoken to Kendrick, the old man standing around, asking for alms for the poor. Donate food (any food that isn’t spoiled) and some gold to him, which will trigger a request for further help. For us, it happened at 1,000 gold.

While it doesn’t seem like it right now, completing this quest is key to wrapping up The Caged Magistrate main story quest. A boy named Malcolm has gone missing, and he wishes that you speak to the local children and find a clue.

The first child is across from “The Gracious Hand,” sifting through some dirt and rubble. The second child is east of the same building, looking out at the water. However, the most important child for Dragon's Dogma 2’s Heel of History sidequest is the child inside “The Gracious Hand.” She’s in the lobby, but you might have to wait a few minutes for her to walk in.

Just enter this rubble, and you'll wrap the quest up in no time (Image via Capcom)

She’ll tell you about how Malcom was exploring the nearby ruins, so tell Kendrick about this to push forward the Dragon's Dogma 2 sidequest. He’ll clear the rubble away nearby and ask you to go and explore. It’s a brief, linear dungeon, and you’ll find a ton of books down here. You might encounter some spiders, but my Pawns defeated them before I even saw them, so any of the game’s vocations should be fine.

Kendrick makes you promise not to share this location with anyone. However, make sure you go back to the jail and tell the Magistrate; he’ll escape with you and head to this place. You can also gain the Logistician and Forager tomes from Kendrick and Malcolm when you go back to speak with them. You will also receive a Panacia and 3,000 gold for completing this quest.

