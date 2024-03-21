How to complete The Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Caged Magistrate is an early main story quest in Dragon's Dogma 2. This mission might be incredibly hard for some players because it’s technically a stealth quest. Players have the option of combat while down in the dungeons, but it’s ill-advised unless you’re at a level high enough to survive the incoming attacks. Thankfully, as long as nobody sees you defeat the guards, there appear to be no consequences, and you can even revive them later if you’d like.

That said, The Caged Magistrate can be a difficult quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Thankfully, we’ve completed it and are here to help you run through this as easily as possible. Let’s dive into this main story quest from Capcom’s latest ARPG and get it wrapped up.

Tips to complete The Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's where you begin the stealth portion of The Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

You’ll receive The Caged Magistrate in Dragon’s Dogma 2 alongside a quest to kill monsters and a mission to head to The Nameless Village. This mission takes place within the walls of the main city, so you don’t have to go anywhere else. However, it must be done under the cover of darkness.

Guard Captain Brant has made sure you have access to the dungeons and even lends you a key. If you need to, you can steal another while exploring the castle’s dungeons. This is especially handy if you get arrested later. At night, head onto the Vernworth Castle’s premises and head to the location above, marked “Vernworth Castle Gaol Tower.” The stationed guard says you have access to go in.

However, before you do, explore the nearby area well and unlock a set of guard armor. This can be worn regardless of the vocation you've equipped, as it’s purely cosmetic. It will, for the most part, make guards ignore you. Head down into the jail cells, going deeper into the tower. When in the jail proper, you’ll see a pair of guards slowly patrolling. To get the next step of The Caged Magistrate in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you want to avoid them.

The prisoner is in the first cage on the right. In this image, it's the last on the left because we're coming from the escape route (Image via Capcom)

The Magistrate is in the first cell on the right. Stand behind a pillar and wait until neither guard is looking. Unlock the cell, and go talk to him. He’ll speak with you but won’t leave the jail yet. To do that, you need access to a place with lots of books for him. Depending on what quests you’ve already done, you may have access already.

You need to complete The Heel of History down in the Vernworth Slums of Dragon's Dogma 2. I triggered this by speaking to the old man near the Gracious Hand, who asks for alms for the poor. After giving him 100 gold and a piece of food, he asked for our help to find Malcolm. Explore the dungeon he gives you access to after talking to the nearby children.

With this place in mind, head back into the jail, being careful not to trigger the guards when you open the gate. Inform him of the Archive, and he’ll be willing to leave. Escort the Magistrate down the hallway to the next gate. You may want to unlock that gate before going back to the Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2.

The guard didn't even care. The Magistrate takes forever to walk, though (Image via Capcom)

That way, you’re free to just slowly walk out. The guards didn’t even bother with him as he slowly ambled down the next set of steps. Once he’s finally free of the jail, this quest is complete, and you can go turn it in to Guard Captain Brant at the bar to wrap up another Main Story Quest of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now, you can fight in this quest if you want. Once you’re down in the jail with the two guards, you can retreat to the escape route and run outside. They’ll chase the whole way. If you’re at least Level 20, you should be able to tank the hits. Your party will be waiting and will help you fight. There are zero consequences for these murders, as well—at least, in my Dragon's Dogma 2 experience.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can learn more about Capcom’s latest masterpiece in our review.